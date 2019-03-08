Breaking

Ottery take significant step-up the football pyramid

Ottery St Mary at home to Sandford. Ref shsp 14 19TI 1436. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Ottery St Mary Football Club will be preparing for life in a new division after their application to join the new Devon County Step 7 league was successful.

The club, who previously played in Division 3 of the Devon and Exeter Football League, announced on Monday (June 10) that they would be taking a significant step-up the football pyramid and are now just one promotion away from the South West Peninsula League.

Ottery's chairman Mike Ringer said the club was looking forward to new horizons and thanked everyone that supported their application.

Ringer also said they would be revealing the club's management structure shortly.

The league was created as part of a Devon FA restructure and saw the creation of two 20 South West Peninsula League divisions (step 6 of the National League System) and three Devon and Cornwall FA leagues below that (step 7).

The two step 7 leagues will be split into North and East Devon and a division of South and West Devon, both of which will have 16 teams. The Cornish teams will have their own league also including 16 teams.

Ottery had to make an application to join the new North and East Devon division back in February and Ringer said they thought it was a perfect opportunity considering their facilities, infrastructure, recent growth and stability.