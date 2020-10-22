Ottery Reserves in Friday night home action

Ottery St Mary Reserves are in action on Friday night when they entertain Colyton in a Joma Devon & Exeter League Division Two East fixture at Washbrook Meadows.

The Otters have not played for a fortnight having had their last two Saturday games postponed and, ironically, the last team they played were there Friday night opponents, who they beat 6-1 at Colyton on October 10.

In that game Rikki Pitter (3), Connor Swingler (2) and Corey Holman, netted the Ottery goals.

Ottery go into Friday’s game sitting second in the table and, so far this season, goals have been scored at both ends of the pitch with no fewer than 23 scored in their four game so far!

The Otters have scored 15 times in the four games, but they have also conceded eight, keeping just the one clean sheet so far this league term.

Goals have also been plentiful in four games that the Ottery Development XI have played so far this season, with 19 netted to date – a dozen by the Otters and six by the opposition!

On Saturday (October 24) the Development XI make the short trip across to Sidford to take on Sidmouth Town 4ths who have won one and lost three of their four games so far.

Last Saturday, the Otters were 4-0 winners of their Division Four East home meeting with HT Dons.

Joe Broadbent, Charlie Norris and Daniel Welch scored the Ottery goals.

Broadbent’s goal takes him to five in four games so far this season.

After Saturday’s local derby, the Development XI will play three home Saturday matches taking on Bradninch, Dawlish and Seaton Town on successive weekends.