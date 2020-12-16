Three points at a joint message from the Otters

Six goals and a Carey hat-trick for the Otters

Ottery St Mary returned to Devon Football League action with a strong victory and a shared message with their hosts from Watcombe Wanderers.

Both sides are proudly supporting the CLIC Sargent charity campaign of Young Lives vs Cancer and a fantastic sight to enjoy before the game commenced.

Once the action did get underway, Ottery showed no signs of rustiness after the recent lockdown, surging forward to test the Watcombe ‘keeper with efforts from Liam Carey and Dan Gill.

The home resistance only lasted five minutes, however, as a corner from Danny Pym caused mayhem in the Watcombe box, and Ben Lawrence beautifully executed a difficult volley for the opening goal.

The strike-partnership of Carey and Ashley Small, back in the side after a long injury break, was looking dangerous with every attack, as Watcombe struggled to cope with the movement.

The inevitable second goal arrived when Small fed the ball to Carey for an explosive strike from just outside the penalty area.

Despite their relatively lowly position in the table, Watcombe showed glimpses of why they can be an awkward opponent, but home enthusiasm was crushed when Pym finished off a fabulous team move to make it 3-0.

In truth, the margin could have been greater, but credit to the Watcombe custodian for some excellent work, despite having to pick the ball out of his net on three occasions.

The Otters, however, maintained their relentless attacking approach after the break and got the reward when a sublime control and finish from Carey underlined his man of the match status.

Watcombe tried everything to stem the flow and a Pym free-kick produced another fine save from the Wanderers number one, but Charlie Cox was on hand to convert the rebound.

There was one final act in a pleasing afternoon, as substitute Lucas Nickles broke the lines of an exhausted home defence before sliding a neat pass into the path of Carey for the completion of a fine hat-trick.

The Otters welcome Newton Abbot Spurs on Saturday and a far tougher challenge expected against a side currently fourth in the South & West Division.

Ottery then round off a bizarre 2020 with a return to Torbay and a clash with Waldon Athletic.