Ottery see off Seaton Town to net Morrison Bell Cup quarter-final berth

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

Ottery St Mary were good value for Sunday’s 3-2 win over Macron League Premier Division side Seaton Town to win a place in the last eight of the Morrison Bell Cup.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The sides met on the artificial surface at Axminster where Jordan Wilkinson scored what proved to be the only goal of the first half which ended with the Otters leading 1-0.

Seaton levelled and then took a 2-1 lead in the second half and, as the clock ticked down it looked as it the ‘status quo;’ would stand and the top flight side would put out the Division Three Otters.

However, Ottery boss Dave Fairweather, who had said before the cup tie that he quietly fancied his teams chances, saw them draw level at 2-2 thanks to an 85th minute Dan Jewell goal and, four minutes later, they won it when Todd Gilronan netted.

In the last eight, the Otters will meet another Macron League Premier Division side in Feniton – that game has yet to be given a date. Already through to the last four of the competition are Upottery – 2-0 midweek winners at Peninsula league Budleigh.

The other quarter-final tie is set to be played this coming Tuesday under the Manstone lane, Sidmouth floodlights with Town’s first team taking on Lyme Regis.

The Otters also face a Feniton side this coming Thursday (March 21) as they entertain the Fenny second team in a Grandisson Cup last eight tie.

The other Grandisson Cup ties are: Kentisbeare v East Budleigh (no date yet); Sidmouth Town Reserves v Bradninch Town (playing at Manstone Lane on Tuesday, March 26) and Tipton St John v Bravehearts (no date yet).