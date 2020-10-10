Ottery six points clear after third successive clean sheet win

Archant

Saturday night football round-up

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With Sidmouth Town not in action on the second Saturday of October, the spotlight falls on Ottery St Mary in terms of local football and the Otters did themselves proud as they racked up a third successive Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West clean sheet success, beating Paignton Villa 3-0.

The win leaves the Otters sitting six points clear at the top of the table with Okehampton Argyle, 5-2 winners over Lakeside, second having played two games fewer.

The other local action was in the Joma Devon & Exeter League with Feniton remaining top of the Premier East table after a 2-1 success at Seaton Town. Beer Albion were impressive 4-0 winners at Chard Town Reserves, but there was a 5-2 defeat for Upottery on their visit to Whipton & Pinhoe and a 2-1 home reversal for Sidmouth Town Reserves at the hands of visiting Dawlish United.

In Division One East, Dunkeswell Rovers were 3-0 home winners over Lympstone, but there was no joy for Honiton Town Reserves, beaten 3-0 at Exmouth Spartans. East Budleigh shared four goals with hosts Tipton St John while, in the same division, Exmouth Rovers were 4-1 winners over Clyst Valley and Otterton were edged out 2-1 at Beer Albion Reserves.

In Division Two East, Feniton Reserves were 3-2 Acland Park winners over Bishops Blaize and there was a fine 3-1 win for Millwey Rise on their visit to Cranbrook. East Budleigh Reserves won their home meeting with Axmouth United 3-0 and Colyton Reserves were beaten 8-1 at home by Ottery St Mary Reserves.

In Division Three East, Upottery Reserves went down 1-0 at home to Cranbrook United. Farway United beat Devon Yeoman 3-0 and Awslicombe were 4-1 winners on their visit to Offwell Rangers.

In Division Four East, Otterton Reserves were edged out 2-1 in their Division Four East game at Falcons.

In other East Devon football, Axminster Town suffered FA Vase woe when they were knocked out of the competition, beaten 2-0 at Tiger Way by Western League Clevedon Town.

It was even closer at Mountbatten Park where, in their South West Peninsula League Premier East meeting with Elmore, Honiton Town took a 65th minute lead when a Tom Perryman cross-cum-shot nestled in the back of the visitors net and that was the way it stayed until the 89th minute when the Mid Devon team levelled with a free-kick, and then, in added time, they repeated the act to take the points!

In the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East Budleigh Salterton shared four goals with hosts, table-topping Exwick Villa.