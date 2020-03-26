Advanced search

Ottery St Mary AFC during the Covid-19 crisis - what next

PUBLISHED: 12:36 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 26 March 2020

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7550. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary Football Club continue to wonder what is to happen with what remains of the 2019/20 football season.

Ottery club chairman Mikey Ringer, who is also the manager of both the men’s and the ladies senior teams, says: “Speaking as I am now in midweek (March 25), we still do not know if our current campaign will be decided on the pitch or in a meeting room.”

Like all football folk, the Otters chairman is missing the game. He says: “Being without football has meant I have had to start looking favourably at all those home jobs that have been put on the back burner with football, very much, coming first.

“I did conduct an exercise which involved looking at what would happen if our various seasons were brought to a premature end by the APPG (average points per game) system. Is that fair? I’ll leave that for others to decide, but it strikes me as not the best way to determine things given that one club might have six of the top 10 to play in their run-in whilst a rival club might have six of the bottom 10 to play in their run-in.”

He continued: “If APPG was applied then the Ottery men would finish third bottom, the Ottery ladies would be top of their league, the Development XI would be third in their Macron League division and our UNder-18s would be third bottom in their division.

“It concerns me with regard to the ladies for we have applied to go up again and it’d be so disappointing if we were held up in terms of our bid to climb the levels.”

He added: “The thing is, I guess the folk tasked with making the decisions as to ‘what happens next’ are in a very difficult place. Indeed, they are going to be damned if they do and damned if they don’t’ - I don’t envy them making the decisions, but the sooner we know what is happening then the sooner we can begin to plan for when we can get back to playing the game.”

