Ottery St Mary AFC hosting their annual Festival of Youth Football this weekend

Ottery U7's playing in the youth football tournament at Ottery's Washbrook Meadow. Ref shsp 26 17TI 5819. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

If you are in need of a 'football fix' this weekend then get yourself along to Ottery St Mary Football Club.

Ottery U7's playing in the youth football tournament at Ottery's Washbrook Meadow. Ref shsp 26 17TI 5807. Picture: Terry Ife Ottery U7's playing in the youth football tournament at Ottery's Washbrook Meadow. Ref shsp 26 17TI 5807. Picture: Terry Ife

The Otters Washbrook Meadow home is playing host to the very popular annual Ottery St Mary AFC Festival of Youth Football.

Across both Saturday and Sunday various age group teams will battle for the honour of winning an array of trophies.

There's plenty more on offer too with the clubhouse open throughout offering food and drink.

There's KO Cup and Plate Competition action for the U9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 age groups, cup only for the U14s and all playing in the U7/U8 competition will receive participation medals. With the weather set fair it promises to be a special weekend!