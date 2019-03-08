Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ottery St Mary AFC hosting their annual Festival of Youth Football this weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:36 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 22 June 2019

Ottery U7's playing in the youth football tournament at Ottery's Washbrook Meadow. Ref shsp 26 17TI 5819. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery U7's playing in the youth football tournament at Ottery's Washbrook Meadow. Ref shsp 26 17TI 5819. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

If you are in need of a 'football fix' this weekend then get yourself along to Ottery St Mary Football Club.

Ottery U7's playing in the youth football tournament at Ottery's Washbrook Meadow. Ref shsp 26 17TI 5807. Picture: Terry IfeOttery U7's playing in the youth football tournament at Ottery's Washbrook Meadow. Ref shsp 26 17TI 5807. Picture: Terry Ife

The Otters Washbrook Meadow home is playing host to the very popular annual Ottery St Mary AFC Festival of Youth Football.

Across both Saturday and Sunday various age group teams will battle for the honour of winning an array of trophies.

There's plenty more on offer too with the clubhouse open throughout offering food and drink.

There's KO Cup and Plate Competition action for the U9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 age groups, cup only for the U14s and all playing in the U7/U8 competition will receive participation medals. With the weather set fair it promises to be a special weekend!

Most Read

Bowing out after 170 years on the high street

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Public consultation to launch into new parking restrictions in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College students arrive in style for prom

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6982. Picture: Terry Ife

Man arrested following police traffic operation

A pick up truck was seized as part of operation mascot. Picture: Steve Lee

Month-long trial will see cheaper bus routes between Exeter and rural parishes in the Sid Valley

The Stagecoach South West Exeter Plus boundary will be extended to include Newton Poppleford, Sidmouth and Sidford for a month trial period during the summer. Picture: Stagecoach

Most Read

Bowing out after 170 years on the high street

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Public consultation to launch into new parking restrictions in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College students arrive in style for prom

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6982. Picture: Terry Ife

Man arrested following police traffic operation

A pick up truck was seized as part of operation mascot. Picture: Steve Lee

Month-long trial will see cheaper bus routes between Exeter and rural parishes in the Sid Valley

The Stagecoach South West Exeter Plus boundary will be extended to include Newton Poppleford, Sidmouth and Sidford for a month trial period during the summer. Picture: Stagecoach

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery St Mary AFC hosting their annual Festival of Youth Football this weekend

Ottery U7's playing in the youth football tournament at Ottery's Washbrook Meadow. Ref shsp 26 17TI 5819. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town ladies football team making real progress - on and off the training ground

Football on pitch

Sidmouth bowlers land excellent national TopClub success over Honiton

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Running Club junior group enjoy another successful session

The inaugural Sidmouth Running Club junior group all set for action in the grounds of Sidmouth College. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

SIdmouth foursome winners to represent the town at area final

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists