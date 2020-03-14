Advanced search

Ottery St Mary and Sidmouth Town matches OFF

PUBLISHED: 09:07 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:07 14 March 2020

The coronavirus issue has impacted heavily onto the local football scene.

Ottery St Mary are the latest football club to announce that they will be suspending all football. The club issued a statement on Friday, March 13 that read:

CLUB STATEMENT

Ottery St Mary Football Club has taken the decision to postpone all games, for all teams, for the next seven days due to the current situation with COVID-19.

This is for ALL HOME and AWAY Games and training sessions,

This will be reviewed next week following further advice.

Further information to follow, as we take advice...

Meanwhile, Sidmouth Town, who have teams in the South West Peninsula League and Macron League, have had their first team games cancelled in line with the SWP League decision to suspend all action until later in the month, while the club's three teams that play in the Macron League have also had their matches postponed.

SWP League secretary Phil Hiscox, surely one of the most articulate of league bosses, has wasted little time in rescheduling matches for teams and the season has been extended - for now - to early May. This means the remaining games for the three East Devon-based teams is as follows:

Sidmouth Town will now face 15 games in 39 days (March 26 to May 4) eight home and seven away.

Honiton Town will now face 16 games in 35 days (March 28 to May 2); 10 home and six away.

Axminster Town will play 14 games in 40 days (March 25 to May 4) nine home and five away.

