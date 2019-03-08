Advanced search

Ottery St Mary and Sidmouth Town Reserves both OFF on a soggy Saturday

PUBLISHED: 11:35 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 26 October 2019

Ottery St Mary's Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West meeting with Paignton Saints has been called off on what has become a soggy Saturday to end October.

With Sidmouth Town's 1st team not having a game the spotlight for the Vikings was on the second team game at home to Okehampton. However, Manstone Lane failed a Saturday morning pitch inspection and so the Macron League Premier Division game became one of a number across the league to be washed out.

Exmouth Town's Toolstation Western League Premier Division home meeting with Brislington was one of a number of matches postponed on a soggy Saturday at the end of October.

The Southern Road surface failed a morning pitch inspection and so the Town game becomes one of five Toolstation League games to be called off.

The others to meet a watery grave are: Cadbury Heath versus Roman Glass St George; Chipping Sodbury Town versus Shepton Mallet, Plymouth Parkway versus Westbury United, Wellington versus Street and Tavistock versus Hallen.

In other East Devon football, Honiton Town's South West Peninsula League Premier East game at home to Newton Abbot Spurs was postponed mid-morning, but the Walter C Parsons Cup tie between Axminster Town and St Blazey at Tiger Way, Axminster (3pm) survived a pitch inspection.

The Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East programme was also hit, although Budleigh Salterton's game at Braunton was still on mid-morning Saturday.

In the Macron Devon & Exeter League, as well as that Manstone Lane postponement, the top flight at Upottery (v Bampton) and Colyton (v Lapford) were also called off along with the games involving Lympstone (home versus Newtown) and Tipton St John (v Exwick Villa) in Division One; East Budleigh (v Elmore) in Division Two; Dunkeswell Rovers (v Halwill) in Division Three and the Division Six game between Otterton Reserves and Winchester suffered watery ends.

