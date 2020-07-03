Advanced search

Ottery St Mary appoint former Exeter City goalkeeper as new first team coach

PUBLISHED: 15:35 03 July 2020

Ottery St Mary have appointed former Exeter City player Stuart Fraser as their first team coach and goalkeeping coach.

Fraser began his playing career with home town club Cheltenham Town before earning a £100,000 move to Stoke City.

Knee injuries blighted his playing career – he made one appearance for Stoke and then 22 for Exeter City over three seasons.

He moved into non-league football and played for both Tiverton Town and Bath City before moving into the world of coaching – something he is now highly acclaimed for.

While coaching at the Exeter City Academy, Fraser, who is more commonly known as ‘Stu’ worked with and coached the likes of Ollie Watkins, Matt Grimes, Christy Pym, Liam Sercombe and Matty Jay.

Speaking after his appointment, he said: “I’m very excited to be announced as first team coach and goalkeeping coach at Ottery.

“I have known Billy and Mark (the new Ottery number two Mark Flay) for many years now and been in the background whilst they have flourished in their coaching careers.

“I hope I can support them and the players to create a football team that plays fast attractive football and make the people of Ottery proud of their team.

“Already, I get a sense the we can achieve something special at this ‘sleeping giant’, the players have come back chomping at the bit and the standard is only going to get better as we get closer to the season.”

Ottery chairman Mikey Ringer says of the appointment: “I’d like to welcome Stu to Washbrook Meadow. Having him on board with his wealth of coaching – and playing – experience is a footballing godsend to us and I his arrival very much as another piece of the jig saw slotting into place.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Let people sit in their own filth’ - Sidmouth Plastic Warriors suspend beach cleaning

Denise Bickley at one of her beach cleaning sessions. Ref shs 02 19TI 7819. Picture: Terry Ife

Covid-19: Risk of second spike in Devon played down, but social distancing still ‘critical’

Devon County Council leader Dr Phil Norrey said the county had done well but might have seen even fewer deaths if 'we knew what we know now'. Picture: DCC

Black Horse to stay closed as lease owner ‘calls it a day’

Black Horse Inn

Sidmouth councillor calls for new controls on noisy beach parties

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4996. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon attractions give mixed response to Government go-ahead for reopening

Crealy Theme Park and Resort is set to reopen its gates to day visitors from July 6

Most Read

‘Let people sit in their own filth’ - Sidmouth Plastic Warriors suspend beach cleaning

Denise Bickley at one of her beach cleaning sessions. Ref shs 02 19TI 7819. Picture: Terry Ife

Covid-19: Risk of second spike in Devon played down, but social distancing still ‘critical’

Devon County Council leader Dr Phil Norrey said the county had done well but might have seen even fewer deaths if 'we knew what we know now'. Picture: DCC

Black Horse to stay closed as lease owner ‘calls it a day’

Black Horse Inn

Sidmouth councillor calls for new controls on noisy beach parties

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4996. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon attractions give mixed response to Government go-ahead for reopening

Crealy Theme Park and Resort is set to reopen its gates to day visitors from July 6

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ambulance service encourages people to stay safe as pubs and restaurants reopen

Pubs are set to reopen across East Devon shortly

Sidmouth RFC and the top 10 seasons – Number One and the 1978-79 campaign that underlined the club’s all-round strength

The Sidmouth RFC 1xt XV from the 1977/78 season. Picture: SRFC

Sidmouth CC rewind - Looking at the matchday 10 fortunes in recent campaigns

Sidmouth batsman Zac Bess at Budleigh. Ref shsp 16 17TI 1446. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary appoint former Exeter City goalkeeper as new first team coach

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Sports Quiz header