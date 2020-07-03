Ottery St Mary appoint former Exeter City goalkeeper as new first team coach

Ottery St Mary have appointed former Exeter City player Stuart Fraser as their first team coach and goalkeeping coach.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fraser began his playing career with home town club Cheltenham Town before earning a £100,000 move to Stoke City.

Knee injuries blighted his playing career – he made one appearance for Stoke and then 22 for Exeter City over three seasons.

He moved into non-league football and played for both Tiverton Town and Bath City before moving into the world of coaching – something he is now highly acclaimed for.

While coaching at the Exeter City Academy, Fraser, who is more commonly known as ‘Stu’ worked with and coached the likes of Ollie Watkins, Matt Grimes, Christy Pym, Liam Sercombe and Matty Jay.

Speaking after his appointment, he said: “I’m very excited to be announced as first team coach and goalkeeping coach at Ottery.

“I have known Billy and Mark (the new Ottery number two Mark Flay) for many years now and been in the background whilst they have flourished in their coaching careers.

“I hope I can support them and the players to create a football team that plays fast attractive football and make the people of Ottery proud of their team.

“Already, I get a sense the we can achieve something special at this ‘sleeping giant’, the players have come back chomping at the bit and the standard is only going to get better as we get closer to the season.”

Ottery chairman Mikey Ringer says of the appointment: “I’d like to welcome Stu to Washbrook Meadow. Having him on board with his wealth of coaching – and playing – experience is a footballing godsend to us and I his arrival very much as another piece of the jig saw slotting into place.”