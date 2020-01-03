Ottery St Mary begin 2020 with trip to Waldon

Ottery St Mary launch their 2020 programme tomorrow (Saturday) with a visit to Waldon Athletic.

The Torquay-based side sit fifth in the table having won seven, drawn two and lost four of their 13 league outings so far this season.

In what has been a soggy past couple of months, both Ottery and Waldon have seen precious little action with both having played only three games over the past 11 weeks!

Mind you, with all their inactivity, the Otters can claim to be unbeaten in two months!

That's because, since a November 2, 3-0 defeat at Roselands the Otters have won 3-1 at home to Plymstock and then drew their most recent fixture - a December 7, 2-2 draw at Plympton - which means that they head for South Devon on Saturday looking to make it three games without defeat for the first time this season. Waldon have been just as inactive as the Otters, playing just three times since early October, though they have seen action more recently than Ottery, going down 2-1 to struggling Bere Alston on December 14.

Speaking ahead of the game at Waldon, Ottery boss Dave Fareweather says: "We are at what is currently our 'full-strenght' in terms of availability and I anticiapte another tough game. The lay-off has been long, but it is the same for everyone and, as ever, the improtant thing for us to be on to of at Waldon is that we look to play our own game and, if we do that, then I expect us to perform well."

The Otters will also face Waldon in their next home game with the sides due to meet again just seven days after this Saturday's clash!

Ottery follow the back-to-back meetings with Waldon with a January 18 visit to a Tavistock Association side that beat them 1-0 at Washbrook Meadow back in August.

There is then a run of five successive home matches for the Otters, which will give them plenty of opportunity to put a run together that would see them climb the table from their current berth of 15th where they sit after banking eight points from their 11 games so far.

Those five successive Saturday matches involve visits from to Bere Alston (January 25), Buckland Athletic Reserves (February 1), Kingsteignton Athletic (February 8), Roselands (February 15), Watcombe Wanderers (February 22), Paignton Villa (February 29) and Paignton Saints (March 7) before their next away game, the March 14 trip to PAFC FITC.

Given that in the 21 weeks of the season that we have already had Ottery have played 11 of their 30 games, it does mean a busy second half of the campaign when they will play 19 league games in the space of 17 weeks!

● The Ottery St Mary ladies are also in for a busy second half of the season for they have reached the turn of the year having played just three of what will be a 16-game campaign.

They reurn to action on Sunday (January 5) when they travel to Plymouth to meet Signal Box Oak Villa Ladies who have been beaten in all five of their league and cup games that they have contested so far this season!

The Otterettes, one of two teams in the Premier Division to sport a 100 per cent record this season, are next set to be in home action on Sunday, February 2, when they will entertain Halwill.