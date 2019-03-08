Advanced search

Ottery St Mary begin pre-season action at Lyme Regis in Saturday double-header

PUBLISHED: 09:33 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:34 19 July 2019

Ottery St Mary U12s with the Broadclyst FC Tournament troph. Picture CONTRIBUTED

Ottery St Mary U12s with the Broadclyst FC Tournament troph. Picture CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Ottery St Mary senior teams are in double-header action tomorrow (Saturday) when they play away against Lyme Regis.

The Otters first team kick-off at 1pm and the Development team's game follows at 3pm.

Jack Hobday is set to make his Ottery debut in the first team game.

Otters boss Dave Fairweather says: "The lads have trained well and are certainly ready to get into the action."

The Ottery boss is still keen to recruit some new players to add to his squad ahead of the new season and can be contacted on 07791 774706.

In other club news, the Ottery Under-12s won the Broadclyst FC Tournament and also gained themslves many plaudits for their general attitude throughout the day-long competition.

