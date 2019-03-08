Ottery St Mary boss: "We're really not that far away."

Ottery St Mary are not in action this Saturday (October 19) and that comes as something of a relief for boss Dave Fairweather.

The Ottery boss explained, saying: "We are down to the bare bones with a horrible run of injuries and a Saturday off will do us no harm whatsoever. We are planning to have a light training session late morning/early afternoon after which we will then get along to support the development XI who are at home in a Macron League game against Millwey Rise."

Last Saturday the Otters went out of the Devon Premier Cup at the first time of asking, beaten 6-2 at South Devon Premier Division Ipplepen Athletic.

The Ottery goals were scored by Jordan Wilkinson and Corey Ringer - the latter, top scorer for the Otters last season - netting his first of this campaign.

Fairweather missed the game as he was away and so the side were looked after by Development XI boss Matty Daly. Fairweather said: "Matty tells me we were awful and arguably got what our overall contribution to the game deserved."

He continued: "However, there are mitigating factors right now in as much as we are suffering a horrific run of injuries, particularly in central defence where we are currently asking Henry Powell to operate as a stand-in central defender when his normal berth is either full-back or on the wing."

Amongst the lengthening injury list at Washbrook Meadow are key players Dan Jewell, James Gosney and Curtis Winchcombe.

Speaking more generally about the team's struggle this current season, the Otters' chief says: "At the risk of being accused of repeating myself, I'll say again that we are not that far away. The problem we seem to have week in and week out is with our mentality - if that's the right choice of word - and by that I mean the way we all, and I include myself in that, approach our current campaign.

"As a club we have stepped up to a level well above that we were operating at last season and, as such, playing at the higher level demands greater focus and also demands that players take responsibility - individually and collectively.

"At this level of the game you cannot simply turn up, throw the kit on and expect to get the sort of result you want. No, we need to train together every week for on the training ground is where we put together the game plan for the following match day and, when players decide they don't want to, or perhaps feel they don't need to, train, the problems begin."

He concluded: "It really isn't rocket science! If we all look to 'do the right thing' and do that with the 'right attitude' then the results will come. There have been times this season when we have not got what we deserved, but that's all part of the game and the key from hereon in is for all to focus on making sure we keep working hard and focus on our individual and collective performance."

The Otters are next in action on Saturday, October 26, when they host Paignton Saints (3pm).