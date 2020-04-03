Advanced search

Ottery St Mary chairman speaks of on-going challenges in the face of the Covid-19 crisis

PUBLISHED: 10:19 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 03 April 2020

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7528. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7528. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Ottery St Mary Football Club chairman Mikey Ringer continues to be frustrated in his efforts to use the current ‘down time’ to keep things going at the club.

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7501. Picture: Terry IfeOttery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7501. Picture: Terry Ife

The Otters chief says: “While we now have the time to really get stuck into small projects at the club as we have so much time on our hands, we are now being thwarted, and indeed, held up, as the companies that supply us are themselves in lockdown!

“That’s a shame for we have jobs that we could be cracking on with – and staying completely safe while doing them – but we can’t!”

He continued: “What has added to our frustration in recent days is that we have finally got notification of grant approval, which means we can/could do things like getting the all- important ground maintenance machinery serviced, but can’t as the places they need to go to are not working!

“This is all as indeed it ought to be given the lockdown the Government wants, but, and while it might seem like a small issue in terms of the grander scheme of things, the fact that we are able to do things – and yet cannot – greatly increases the stress levels on clubs and club committee members.

“That said, I have been left feeling so chuffed about the number of folks who have stepped forward to offer services and labour – but there’s nothing we can do to take it up, owing to the on-going restrictions.”

He added: “As I have said so many times before, of course, there is so much more to life than football and, at this particular time when we are, as a nation, battling a terribly difficult situation, it is important that clubs like ourselves, ones that consider themselves to be at the very heart of the community, do all we can to ‘keep going’ so that, when this is all over, we can be at the forefront of the local community getting things back on an even keel in as short a time as possible – stay safe everyone and see you all soon – I hope!”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

There with you: Sidmouth landladies offer help to community

Victoria Davis and Deborah Bennett outside The Balfour Arms. Ref shh 46 19TI 4017. Picture: Terry Ife

Donkeys have a spring in their step after end of restrictions

Dponkeys enjoy the first spring grazing of the year Picture: Simon Horn

‘Selfish’ joggers ignore Covid-19 risks in Sidmouth

Some joggers are ignoring 'social distancing' rules Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Police ask East Devon residents: Do you recognise this man?

An E-fit image of the man police would like to speak to Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Most Read

There with you: Sidmouth landladies offer help to community

Victoria Davis and Deborah Bennett outside The Balfour Arms. Ref shh 46 19TI 4017. Picture: Terry Ife

Donkeys have a spring in their step after end of restrictions

Dponkeys enjoy the first spring grazing of the year Picture: Simon Horn

‘Selfish’ joggers ignore Covid-19 risks in Sidmouth

Some joggers are ignoring 'social distancing' rules Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Police ask East Devon residents: Do you recognise this man?

An E-fit image of the man police would like to speak to Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Quiz time! - The Friday sports quiz

The 2017, 100 Football Quiz

Ottery St Mary chairman speaks of on-going challenges in the face of the Covid-19 crisis

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7528. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary Football Club latest - Otterettes in profile

Sidmouth Running Club latest - ‘Beating the Covid Blues Part II

Sidmouth RCs Derek Blackburn during his one-a-day run. Picture; SRC

East Devon all-rounder looks back on playing through a full season of football and cricket

Brian Cann in action during one of his many innings. Picture: BRIAN CANN
Drive 24