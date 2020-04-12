Ottery St Mary draw at Beer / Sidmouth Town beaten / Tipton share eight goals with Upottery - East Devon Virtual League latest
East Devon Virtual Football League - matchday five results and the latest league tables.
Matchday five of the East Devon Virtual League saw 22 goals scored in the four Premier Division matches that were played.
Ottery St Mary followed up their win over Sidmouth Town with a 3-3 draw in a thrilling contest at the Furzebrake home of Beer Albion. The Otters led 2-1 at the break, but then found themselves trailing before, with five minutes remaining; they netted the games sixth and final goal.
Sidmouth Town continue to struggle at the ‘wrong end’ of the top flight table and they suffered a fourth defeat in five games, going down 2-0 at Manstone Lane against Budleigh Salterton.
Axminster Town suffered their first defeat of the season and also lost top spot after going down in a game at Acland Park, Feniton that produced seven goals. The Tigers trailed 2-1 at the halfway stage of their game at Feniton and, after levelling early in the second half, shipped three further goals to slip to a first reversal of the campaign.
Exmouth Town are back in pole position as they edged out Honiton Town by the off goal in seven in a thrilling contest at Southern Road. The Hippos led twice in the first half only for Town to go into the break on level terms. The second half saw three goals, two of them scored by the home side to seal the points.
East Budleigh hold a three point lead at the top of the Division One table after they recorded a fourth successive win beating hosts Cranbrook 6-1. That’s three defeats and two draws in the first five games for Cranbrook who sit bottom of the table.
Upottery and Lympstone are the teams closest to East Budleigh at the top of the table, Upottery remain unbeaten this season, though they are also without a win in three games after a 4-4 draw in an extraordinary meeting with Tipton. The Glebe Park men trailed 3-1 at half-time, but bounced back after the break to ensure honours ended even. Lympstone chalked up a third successive win after beating Seaton Town 3-1. The Lympets scored all their goals in the first half and managed to hold a battling Seaton at bay in the second half. Exmouth Spartans claimed a first win of the season as they defeated Otterton 4-3.
In Division Two there was a big surprise as table-topping Millwey Rise took on winless Axmouth United and the latter upset the odds to record a 1-0 victory. That was enough to see United climb off the foot of the table at the expense of the new basement dwellers who are Farway United after they were edged out 2-1 at Continuing the ‘shock result’ theme in Division Two, Colyton were, like Millwey Rise, beaten for the first time when they went down 3-2 on their visit to Exmouth Rovers. Completing the match day five results was the game at Awliscombe where Offwell Rangers shared two goals with the home side.
Results from matchday five.
Premier: Exmouth Town 4, Honiton Town 3; Feniton 5, Axminster Town 2; Beer Albion 3, Ottery St Mary 3; Sidmouth Town 0, Budleigh Salterton 2
Division One: Upottery 4, Tipton St John 4; Otterton 3, Exmouth Spartans 4; Cranbrook 1, East Budleigh 6; Lympstone 3, Seaton Town 2
Division Two: Dunkeswell Rovers 2, Farway United 1; Millwey Rise 0, Axmouth United 1; Exmouth Rovers 3, Colyton 2; Awliscombe 1, Offwell Rangers 1
Latest tables
Premier Division
P W D L F A Pts
Exmouth Town 5 4 0 1 16 8 12
Axminster Town 5 3 1 1 16 10 10
Feniton 5 3 1 1 12 8 10
Budleigh 5 2 1 2 9 12 10
Honiton 5 2 1 2 11 11 7
Ottery St Mary 5 1 3 1 10 10 5
Sidmouth Town 5 1 0 4 5 12 3
Beer Albion 5 0 1 4 8 16 1
Division One P W D L F A Pts
East Budleigh 5 4 0 1 15 9 12
Upottery 5 2 3 0 18 11 9
Lympstone 5 3 0 2 10 8 9
Tipton 5 2 2 1 14 11 8
Exmouth Spartans 5 1 3 1 11 12 6
Otterton 5 1 2 2 10 14 5
Seaton Town 5 0 3 2 8 11 3
Cranbrook 5 0 2 3 6 16 2
Division Two P W D L F A Pts
Millwey Rise 5 4 0 1 14 7 12
Colyton 5 3 1 1 11 6 10
Exmouth Reserves 5 3 0 2 9 12 9
Awliscombe 5 2 1 2 8 8 7
Offwell Rangers 5 2 1 2 6 6 7
Dunkeswell Rovers 5 2 0 3 6 7 6
Axmouth United 5 1 1 3 7 10 4
Farway United 5 1 0 4 10 15 3
Form guide
Premier Division
Exmouth Town WWWLW
Axminster Town DWWWL
Ottery St Mary DDLWD
Sidmouth Town LWLLL
Feniton WLWDW
Honiton Town WDLWL
Budleigh Salterton LLWDW
Beer Albion LLLLD
Division One
East Budleigh LWWWW
Upottery WWDDD
Lympstone LLWWW
Tipton DWLWD
Exmouth Spartans DDDLW
Otterton WLDLL
Seaton Town DDDLL
Cranbrook DLLDL
Division Two
Millwey Rise WWWWL
Colyton DWWWL
Exmouth Rovers LWLWW
Awliscombe WWLLD
Offwell Rangers LLWWD
Dunkeswell Rovers WLLLW
Axmouth United LDLLW
Farway United LLWLL
Matchday six results will be published on Tuesday, April 14
