Ottery St Mary facing as many as 80 games across their age groups to complete the season!

PUBLISHED: 19:28 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:28 05 March 2020

Exmouth Town's Southern Road pitch the morning after the night before when Town defeated Cribbs 5-0. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Coming hot on the heels of the news that the Football Association have advised that the season will end for local clubs on April 25 comes news of just how much football is left to be played at Ottery St Mary.

There are as many as 80 - yes eighty - matches, still to be played across all the age groups from the youngest youth team all the way through to the ladies team playing in the Devon Women's League Premier Division and the men in the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West.

Club chairman Mikey Ringer, who is also the Ottery first team manager and also manages the Otterettes has kindly totted up for us just how many games the clubs teams will play between now and the end of the campaign.

The main pitch at Washbrook Meadow will stage as many as 37 games!

That total is made up of five first team league games, six ladies games, seven Under-18s team games, six games for the Ottery Development XI and then there are set to be five Morrison Bell matches, five Golesworthy Cup ties and three matches in the Grandisson Cup.

Moving across to what the Otters call 'the Lane pitch' that will be in use 19 times for six Under-13 games, three Under-16 games and four Under-11 games as well as six games for the Under-12s.

The 'top pitch' will be used for 14 games - that's five for the Under-13 Flames, four for the Under-14 Sparks, one UNder-14 match and four Under-15 matches and the 'front pitch' will also host three Under-11 games as well as three mornings of action for the Under-9s and a similar number for the Ottery Under-10s.

The Ottery Facebook page carries a classic 'quip' which reads: "With so many matches to play over the next seven days before we even get to the backlog of games it is becoming an absolute joke! The ground staff are currently out on our pitched in their waders, scratching their heads wondering how they can get the swimming pools back to football pitches. Will someone please find the tap and turn this rain off!"

Weather permitting, the Ottery St Mary Washbrook Meadow pitch will stage football on Saturday (the men's team), Sunday (the Otterettes), Tuesday (The Ottery Development XI), Wednesday (Ottery v Beer in the Morrison Bell Cup) and Thursday (Morrison Bell Cup action again).

