Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Ottery St Mary FC latest - How many miles will the Otters travel in league games next season?

PUBLISHED: 11:28 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 26 July 2019

Ottery St Mary face travelling some 1,260 miles in their new life as a Devon League South-West team. Picture ARCHANT

Ottery St Mary face travelling some 1,260 miles in their new life as a Devon League South-West team. Picture ARCHANT

Archant

Ottery St Mary will travel around 1,260 miles in pursuit of Devon League South-West glory next season, almost three times the travelling they did last season.

The Otters, who are stepping up a number of levels from their place last season as a Macron Devon and Exeter league Division Three side.

Indeed, where as last season the longest league trip they made was a 49.8 mile round-trip to Sandford, this coming season they will undertake a 128-mile round-trip to face Bere Alston.

Last season's Macron League campaign saw the Otters face 13 away games with a combined travelling distance of 240 miles - or, there-and-back, 480 in total.

Next season it's a case of 15 away games and a there-and-back mileage count of 1,259.6 miles.

Last year's average away trip, there-and-back was one of 35 miles and this coming season it will be one of 84 miles.

However, the 1,260 miles travelled by the Otters pales into insignificance when set against the 3,000 miles that Exmouth Town will cover in their new campaign which sees them playing as a Western League club.

The 2019/20 season trips and the miles reads:

Kingsteignton (52.8); Tavistock (112.6); Waldon Athletic (53); Buckland Athletic (60); Bere Alston (128); Newton Abbot Spurs (56); Totnes & Dartington (76); Plymouth Argyle FITC (112); Roselands (72); Watcombe Wanderers (58); Paignton Villa (74); Plymstock (108); Lakeside (114); Paignton Saints (70) and Plympton Athletic (103).

Most Read

Sidmouth rated as one of the most expensive holiday spots in UK

Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Shed destroyed and surfing gear stolen after thieves raid seafront business

Guy Russell says he is 'disappointed' by the raid.

Volunteers needed for the biggest air display in Sidmouth’s history

RAF Falcons parachute display team 2018 ratification by AOC 2 Group AVM David Cooper at RAF Brize Norton

Seagull deterrent purchased after council is inundated with complaints about pesky birds

A seagull in Sidmouth. shs 14 18TI 0936. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Duck Derby 2019 makes a splash

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Most Read

Sidmouth rated as one of the most expensive holiday spots in UK

Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Shed destroyed and surfing gear stolen after thieves raid seafront business

Guy Russell says he is 'disappointed' by the raid.

Volunteers needed for the biggest air display in Sidmouth’s history

RAF Falcons parachute display team 2018 ratification by AOC 2 Group AVM David Cooper at RAF Brize Norton

Seagull deterrent purchased after council is inundated with complaints about pesky birds

A seagull in Sidmouth. shs 14 18TI 0936. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Duck Derby 2019 makes a splash

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery St Mary FC latest - How many miles will the Otters travel in league games next season?

Ottery St Mary face travelling some 1,260 miles in their new life as a Devon League South-West team. Picture ARCHANT

Young and Old go ‘bat-to-bat’, to raise money for charity at Sidmouth Tennis Club.

Players at the 2019 Sam Marriott Memorial Cup competition run by Sidmouth Tennis Club Picture SIDMOUTH TENNIS CLUB

Ottery bowlers enjoy County Trophy success over Feniton

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

Girl power set to rise at Ottery St Mary FC

Terrific Thomas takes seven wickets as 2nd XI stay in title hunt

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists