Ottery St Mary FC latest - How many miles will the Otters travel in league games next season?

Ottery St Mary face travelling some 1,260 miles in their new life as a Devon League South-West team.

Ottery St Mary will travel around 1,260 miles in pursuit of Devon League South-West glory next season, almost three times the travelling they did last season.

The Otters, who are stepping up a number of levels from their place last season as a Macron Devon and Exeter league Division Three side.

Indeed, where as last season the longest league trip they made was a 49.8 mile round-trip to Sandford, this coming season they will undertake a 128-mile round-trip to face Bere Alston.

Last season's Macron League campaign saw the Otters face 13 away games with a combined travelling distance of 240 miles - or, there-and-back, 480 in total.

Next season it's a case of 15 away games and a there-and-back mileage count of 1,259.6 miles.

Last year's average away trip, there-and-back was one of 35 miles and this coming season it will be one of 84 miles.

However, the 1,260 miles travelled by the Otters pales into insignificance when set against the 3,000 miles that Exmouth Town will cover in their new campaign which sees them playing as a Western League club.

The 2019/20 season trips and the miles reads:

Kingsteignton (52.8); Tavistock (112.6); Waldon Athletic (53); Buckland Athletic (60); Bere Alston (128); Newton Abbot Spurs (56); Totnes & Dartington (76); Plymouth Argyle FITC (112); Roselands (72); Watcombe Wanderers (58); Paignton Villa (74); Plymstock (108); Lakeside (114); Paignton Saints (70) and Plympton Athletic (103).