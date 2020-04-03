Ottery St Mary Football Club latest - Otterettes in profile

Archant

ontinuing our look at Ottery St Mary player profiles with Ottery ladies boss Mikey Ringer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

This week he speaks about - Leah Gething.

The Otterettes boss says: “Leah has a surname that is synonymous with all things Ottery St Mary Football Club. Leah came back to football after 10 years out of the game. She had grown up with football, playing in the boys’ teams through school years before she joined the original Fire girls.

“It has taken a few years to ‘coax’ her back into the but all connected with the club are so glad that we do have her back.

“Leah gives you 100 per cent all of the time and that is possible to her detriment for she does pick up injuries! She has suffered from all manner of ‘knocks’ from a broken wrist to damaged ligaments and such has been her issue with injures that she has earned the tag of ‘the Otterettes very own Darren Anderton’ [ for those who know their football - and for those that don’t, the highly talented Spurs player Anderton was forever on the treatment table!).

“That said, when she is even half fit, she is the play maker who has made the number 10 role her very own. What’s more, off the pitch, she shows the sort of commitment to the Ottery cause that only a Gething can!”

The Ottery chairman and Otterettes manager then adds: “When I first got involved with the ladies team, and before I had met Leah, I was told in no uncertain terms by more than one person that ‘if you are going to take the ladies on, then you need to go out and get Leah back playing’.

“When she is playing the team play off her so well and her work rate and ability then gives team mates the freedom to get forward and cause opposition defences a problem or three.”

Mikey rounded off his praise of the player saying: “To be frank, a big task for next season - whenever we can get that underway, is to make sure we get Leah injury free because we are a much better team with her in it.”