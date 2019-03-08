Ottery St Mary honour the stars of the past season

Ottery St Mary Football Club Golden Boot award winners with Budleigh Salterton ladies' manager Dan Carthew. Picture HANNAH LAND Archant

Ottery St Mary Football Club had an excellent turnout when they met to celebrate the terrific season they enjoyed lasts season across the U18s, ladies and the men's senior teams.

Corey Ringer receives the Golden Boot award he received for being the Ottery St Mary leading scorer in the 2018/19 season. Picture HANNAH LAND Corey Ringer receives the Golden Boot award he received for being the Ottery St Mary leading scorer in the 2018/19 season. Picture HANNAH LAND

When it came to the presentations, in keeping with the 'One Club' thinking at Washbrook Meadow, the awards were handed out so that all three teams enjoyed the same profile.

Chairman - and ladies team manager - Mikey Ringer was the master of ceremonies and a number of special guests were invited to attend to present some of the awards.

First up, was the award for the Most Improved Player and this award was presented by the Devon ladies manager and also manager of Buckland Athletic ladies, Nyssa Edgecombe.

The awards went to, for the U18s, to Joe Hollox, for the ladies' team, to Kathryn Brown and, for the men's team, to Todd Gilronan.

Dudley Frood, represeting the Devon Count FA makes one of the U18 team presentations at the 2019 ttery St Mary AFC Awards Night. Picture HANNAH LAND Dudley Frood, represeting the Devon Count FA makes one of the U18 team presentations at the 2019 ttery St Mary AFC Awards Night. Picture HANNAH LAND

The Golden Boot winners were next and these were handed out by the Budleigh Salterton ladies' manager Dan Carthew, who presented the awards too; for the U18s, to Max Thomas; for the ladies, to Meg Williams, and, to the men's leading scorer, the award went to Corey Ringer.

The next award was each of the three team's Goal of the Season and were presented by Martin Keightley, the Axminster Town ladies manager. Fr the U18s, the award went to Jonny Pitcher, for his equalising goal in the Golesworthy Cup; for the ladies', it went to Meg Williams for her late winner at Seaton - a goal that gave the team their first ever win against Seaton and, for the men's team, it was the goal that Todd Gilronan netted after coming on as a substitute in the Morrison Bell Cup tie win over Seaton Town.

The next award was the Manager's Player of the Year. These awards were presented by Dudley Frood, Devin FA County representative. The awards went to Callum Crow (U18s), Holly Daly (ladies) and, for the men's team, Jamie Evans.

That was followed by the presentation of the coveted Players Player of the Year awards, made by the respective club captains. The awards went to Jonny Pitcher (U18s), Kathryn Brown (ladies) and the men's award was a joint one with Jamie Evans and Jordan Wilkinson sharing the honour.

Ottery St Mary Football Club Goal of the Season award winners with Martin Keightley, the Axminster Town ladies manager. Picture HANNAH LAND Ottery St Mary Football Club Goal of the Season award winners with Martin Keightley, the Axminster Town ladies manager. Picture HANNAH LAND

There was then a Ladies' Captain award and this was presented to Georgia Baker.

The Clubman award came next and that was presented to Mathew Daly in recognition of his hard work on and off the pitch over many years and also for his superb mentoring of younger players.

Last, but certainly not least, came the presentation of the Jim Pearcy Spirit of Football award, and this was presented to Scott De Gruchy.

The Ottery St Mary Football Club Manager's Player of the Year award winners. Picture: HANANH LAND The Ottery St Mary Football Club Manager's Player of the Year award winners. Picture: HANANH LAND