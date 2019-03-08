Advanced search

Ottery St Mary in home league action on Monday afternoon

PUBLISHED: 08:52 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:52 26 August 2019

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8480. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary are in Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South and West action today (Monday, August 26).

The Otters, who were beaten 4-1 at table-topping Kingskerswell Athletic on Saturday, host Newton Abbot Spurs Reserves at Washbrook Meadow with the game having a 3pm kick-off time.

In Saturday's loss in South Devon, Tom Purdy scored the Ottery goal, the club's first at this level.

Ottery boss Dave Fairweather said: "We put in a spirited performance in the circumstances. Indeed, it is a fact that we travelled with only 12 players and one of them got injured leaving us with a bare 11 to play a game in some of the hottest weather we have had this year!"

As for Monday's meeting with Newton Abbot Spurs, who, like Ottery, are still to bank a point in the league - they have lost all three of their first games while the Otters have suffered a back-to-back defeats, Fairweather says: "It's another tough game and will certainly be a big test for us. What we will do is give it our all and hope we can get something out of the game."

