Otters manager thanks team’s sports therapists as players near return from injury

Action from the Grandisson Cup final between Ottery St Mary and Kentisbeare that saw the Otters beaten 3-2. Picture HANNAH LAND PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

Ottery St Mary manager Billy Rouse has praised the club’s sports therapists for their work with the team.

He said: “I can’t say enough about the first team sports therapists Lauren West and Jess Jenkins.

“They have been tremendous with the lads and have worked really well alongside myself and management team.

“They’re committed and really know their stuff. The lads really appreciate their support on match days and through the week via whatsapp. I’m sure they will play a massive part for us this year.

“Unfortunately, Liam Carey picked up a foot injury in training which has seen him most of pre-season and all of the friendlies thus far but he’s hoping to be back in action soon.

“We were really worried for Luka Nickles who went over awkwardly on his knee but after an initial scare he will hopefully be back within a month.”