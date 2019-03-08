Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ottery St Mary latest – the end of season fixtures for the Macron Division Three contenders

PUBLISHED: 11:40 18 March 2019

Ottery away at East Budleigh. Ref shsp 02 19TI 7868. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery away at East Budleigh. Ref shsp 02 19TI 7868. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Ottery St Mary, who have a Thursday night home meeting with Feniton Reserves in a Grandisson Cup tie (7.30pm), were not in Macron League action last weekend, but their bid to lift the Division Three title received a huge boost.

The boost comes courtesy of defeats for a number of their rivals for the top honour and a promotion berth.

The biggest surprise result was arguably one suffered by the same University team that had beaten the Otters seven days before!

The students were beaten 3-2 at Otterton while, at another East Devon venue, the Furzebrake home of Beer Albion, East Budleigh went down 1-0.

The other Division Three matches that were played saw Tedburn St Mary and Axmouth United draw 1-1; Clyst Valley Reserves defeated North Tawton 6-1 and Lympstone beat Newton St Cyres 4-2.

The Otters run-in certainly confirms they have their destiny very much ‘in their own hands’ for their final six matches are home and away against three of their rivals for the top divisional honour!

The Division Three table after the March 16 matches

P W D L F A Pts

Ottery St Mary 20 15 0 5 89 33 45

East Budleigh 21 14 0 7 60 45 42

University of Exeter 19 13 2 4 80 29 41 Sandford 23 13 0 10 91 53 39

Winchester 18 12 2 4 60 36 38

Newton St Cyres 21 10 3 8 60 50 33

Beer Albion 20 9 4 7 46 45 31

Lympstone 15 9 2 4 42 26 29

Otterton 20 9 1 10 42 43 28

Tedburn St Mary 21 6 5 10 50 63 23

Axmouth United 23 6 5 12 32 83 23

Clyst Valley 19 5 5 9 41 50 20

Budleigh Salterton* 24 5 3 16 42 81 17

North Tawton 22 1 0 21 18 116 3

Remaining games for the title contenders

OTTERY ST MARY (6 left)

March 23 H Sandford

March 30 A Sandford

Apr 13 H Lympstone

Apr 20 A Winchester

Apr 29 H Winchester

May 4 A Lympstone

UNIVERSITY (7 left)

March 23 A Winchester

Apr 29 A Clyst Valley

May 1 A Tedburn St Mary

May 4 A North Tawton

May 6 H Clyst Valley

May 8 H Tedburn St Mary

May 11 A Beer Albion

EAST BUDLEIGH (5 left)

March 23 A Lympstone

March 30 A Newton St Cyres

Apr 13 H Clyst Valley

Apr 20 H Budleigh

Apr 27 H Tedburn St Mary

WINCHESTER (8 left)

Mar 23 H University

Mar 30 A Beer Albion

Apr 6 A Clyst Valley

Apr13 A Newton St Cyres

Apr 20 H Ottery St Mary

Apr 27 H Lympstone

Apr 29 A Ottery St Mary

(To be arranged A v Sandford)

LYMPSTONE (11 left)

March 23 H Budleigh Salterton

March 30 H Axmouth United

Apr 6 A North Tawton

Apr 13 A Ottery St Mary

Apr 17 A Clyst Valley

Apr 20 H Tedburn St Mary

Apr 22 H Beer Albion

Apr 27 A Winchester

May 1 A Otterton

May 4 H Ottery St Mary

May 11 H North Tawton

Most Read

Father and son attackers behind bars for assault on teenager

Alan Charlton, 41, and Connor Charlton, 20, have been sentenced at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Adam takes over running of iconic Sidmouth deckchairs

Adam Davis has taken over running the deck chairs in Sidmouth.

Actors wanted for new community play

The Reynolds

Samosa Lady prepares for Festival of Colour and to feed the homeless

Tina Chauhan-Challis, the Samosa Lady, is going to paint the streets of Ottery for Holi. Picture: Clarissa Place

Salon owner takes on first business at business where she began her career

Blunt Hair Salon has now opened, pictured are members of the team Jo Borkowski, Sarah White, Dannii Jeffery, Amy Taylor, Simone Thomas. Picture: Tony Cox

Most Read

Father and son attackers behind bars for assault on teenager

Alan Charlton, 41, and Connor Charlton, 20, have been sentenced at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Adam takes over running of iconic Sidmouth deckchairs

Adam Davis has taken over running the deck chairs in Sidmouth.

Actors wanted for new community play

The Reynolds

Samosa Lady prepares for Festival of Colour and to feed the homeless

Tina Chauhan-Challis, the Samosa Lady, is going to paint the streets of Ottery for Holi. Picture: Clarissa Place

Salon owner takes on first business at business where she began her career

Blunt Hair Salon has now opened, pictured are members of the team Jo Borkowski, Sarah White, Dannii Jeffery, Amy Taylor, Simone Thomas. Picture: Tony Cox

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery St Mary latest – the end of season fixtures for the Macron Division Three contenders

Ottery away at East Budleigh. Ref shsp 02 19TI 7868. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth & East Devon Fencing Club members enjoy county and national success

(Left to right) Sidmouth & East Devon Fencing Club membersl Val Morrish (head coach), Kenan Palmer, Finn Manning, Keely Sawyer, Isabella Synek-Herd, Grace Williams, Ollie Manning and Nigel Manning (coach). Picture SEDFC

Devon CCC launch 2019 souvenir brochure

The front cover of the 2019 Dveon CCC souvenir brochure. Picture CONRAD SUTCLIFFE

New novel ‘The Right Wedding’ released by Sidmouth grandmother

Sidmouth authour Frances Chambers. Picture: Frances Chambers

Actors wanted for new community play

The Reynolds
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists