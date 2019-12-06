Advanced search

Ottery St Mary looking to net back-to-back wins on visit to Plympton Athletic

PUBLISHED: 12:42 06 December 2019

Ottery St Mary travel to Plympton Athletic tomorrow (Saturday) looking to build on last Saturday's splendid 3-1 home success over Plymstock United.

A brace of goals from Tom Hayes and a penalty from Curtis Winchombe gave the Otters a second successive home win.

The win over Plymstock means that, when they host Roselands next Saturday (December 14), they will head into the contest sporting an unbeaten record that will have reached 97 days given that before last Saturday's win their previous home game had been the September 7, 2-0 win over PAFC FITC!

Ottery boss Dave Fairweather says: "We thoroughly deserved to win the game against Plymstock United and, from my point of view, over and above the result, the most pleasing thing was the general all-round performance which was of the highest order.

"It's a fact that good old honest hard work can get you where you want to be and last Saturday we displayed energy, desire and belief in abundance.

"Here's hoping we see more of the same tomorrow down at Plympton."

On the Plympton game the Ottery boss says: "It's important we look to build on the performance and energy levels we showed last Saturday. That collective shift against Plymstock must have boosted the levels of belief both in individual and sets of players. We must not lose sight of the fact that we proved, against Plymstock United, that we can not just simply compete at this level, but also get positive results. To date, with the weather woes we have suffered, like others, its been a stop-start season, but it would be nice to now find a level of consistency of performance that helps us climb the table."

There is action on Sunday (December 8) for the Ottery ladies who will try again to play their cup tie against University of Plymouth, who broke down on route to Ottery for the original date which was last Sunday!

Kick-off this Sunday is 2pm at Washbrook Meadow.

