Advanced search

Ottery boss looking to make the most of home advantage

PUBLISHED: 07:32 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:32 14 August 2020

Archant

Ottery St Mary manager Billy Rouse is hoping to make the most of five home games in a month to start the new season.

The fixtures for the 2020/21 Devon Football League season have been released and it sees Ottery play seven games in September starting with Kingsteignton Town.

During the opening month, Watcombe Wanderers, Waldon Athletic, Okehampton Argyle, PAFC FITC Development and Kingsteignton Athletic all visit Washbrook Meadows.

Rouse joked: “Seven in a month, ideal. What more do you want? We’ve got five home games in September and I’d love to have some fans in. There’s a big push at the moment on Twitter with #LetFansIn and everyone is making a valid point that you could easily socially distance 50 to 100 around the ground no problem. The clubs need it to survive.

“It’s going to be straight in and the best thing about us having a big squad is there are people who can step in should they be needed. With seven games in a month, there will be some tired legs.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Former Kings School music teacher dies after battle with cancer

Sue Stock. Picture: Paul Stock

Action to be taken on diseased ash trees in Sidmouth

Ash Dieback. Picture: Getty Images

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: ‘No cases in Devon linked to tourists’

Tourists have flocked to Devon this summer. Picture: Alex Walton

Sidmouth ambulance moves to out-of-town base

Ambulance. Picture: South Western Ambulance Service.

Most Read

Former Kings School music teacher dies after battle with cancer

Sue Stock. Picture: Paul Stock

Action to be taken on diseased ash trees in Sidmouth

Ash Dieback. Picture: Getty Images

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: ‘No cases in Devon linked to tourists’

Tourists have flocked to Devon this summer. Picture: Alex Walton

Sidmouth ambulance moves to out-of-town base

Ambulance. Picture: South Western Ambulance Service.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Croquet Club competition success for John Garner

Joh Garner (left) the winner, and runner-up Kevin Dent who contested the final of the Sidmouth Croquet Club’s competition for high handicap players of Association Croquet. Picture: ED DOLPHIN

Ottery boss looking to make the most of home advantage

Return of recreational rugby moves closer but full restart still someway off

Rugby ball.

Sidmouth Town boss thanks club for all their efforts with regard to Covid-19 protocols

Sidmouth Town's Manstone Lane before an evening kick-off. Picture: Sam Cooper

Exmouth man set to take on an Iron Man Triathlon this Saturday

Paul Wakely on his bike during a triahtlon. This Saturday (August 15) Paul is taking on an Iron Man Marathon that involves a swim in the sea off Exmouth, a cycle ride to Barnstaple and back and then a marathon around the streets of Exmouth. Picture; PAUL WAKELY