Ottery boss looking to make the most of home advantage

Archant

Ottery St Mary manager Billy Rouse is hoping to make the most of five home games in a month to start the new season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fixtures for the 2020/21 Devon Football League season have been released and it sees Ottery play seven games in September starting with Kingsteignton Town.

During the opening month, Watcombe Wanderers, Waldon Athletic, Okehampton Argyle, PAFC FITC Development and Kingsteignton Athletic all visit Washbrook Meadows.

Rouse joked: “Seven in a month, ideal. What more do you want? We’ve got five home games in September and I’d love to have some fans in. There’s a big push at the moment on Twitter with #LetFansIn and everyone is making a valid point that you could easily socially distance 50 to 100 around the ground no problem. The clubs need it to survive.

“It’s going to be straight in and the best thing about us having a big squad is there are people who can step in should they be needed. With seven games in a month, there will be some tired legs.”