Advanced search

Otters boss left ‘shocked’ by DEFL’s new structure

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 August 2020

Billy Rouse with the Morrison Bell Cup in the dressing room at Ottery St Mary after his sides 2019 final success against Sidmouth Town. Picture: BR

Billy Rouse with the Morrison Bell Cup in the dressing room at Ottery St Mary after his sides 2019 final success against Sidmouth Town. Picture: BR

Archant

Ottery St Mary manager Billy Rouse has said he was shocked when he saw the make-up of the 2020/21 Joma Devon & Exeter Football League.

The leagues have been split into regionalised groups with all divisions having two subsections (east and west) expect Division Four which has three (east, west and central) in an attempt to combat the shortened season.

Ottery’s development squad has been placed in Division Two East but Rouse said he was shocked by the other teams in their division.

He said: “When you look at Axminster Reserves (which consists of Upottery’s first team from last season) being placed in that division alongside a strong yet only Division Five side Exeter United, it does make you think how have the divisions been decided.

“During the takeover at Ottery, we asked the league for a name change from Cronies to Ottery Reserves. I expected a relegation to Division One but this almost feels like Division Four.

“That said, if these league standings stay as they are you have to compete and beat the teams in front of you.

“On their day, I think the reserves will be a strong outfit but because of the fluid system of the club, players will be expected to move around when necessary which will mean a lot of adapting to different players. However we as a club are relishing the challenge.”

The Otters first team was back in action last Saturday (August 15) when they drew 0-0 at Axminster Town, but Rouse said he felt disappointed not to win.

“[Axminster manager] Joshua Stunnell said after the game that we deserved to win and we’re the toughest opposition they had faced, what more praise could you want from that?” added Rouse.

“We restricted Axminster to one long-range effort but unfortunately had three gilt-edge chances missed as well as another goal chalked off by the official, unfairly after watching the footage but that’s football.

“We have to learn to be more ruthless if we want to achieve things!

“At Axminster, Josh records the game and he was kind to let me rewatch the footage. It’s a great learning tool and something hopefully we can install at Ottery.”

Next up for Ottery is a game against Elmore Reserves tomorrow (August 22), while the reserves travel to Paignton Villa.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Glass splash wall on Sidmouth seafront would need CCTV and vandalism deterrents

Contractors removing the panel of Sidmouth seafront in May. Picture: East Devon District Council

‘Plume of brown dust’ photographed in another Sidmouth cliff collapse

Cliff fall at East Beach, Sidmouth, witnessed on Sunday morning (August 17). A big dust cloud covered the cliffs. Picture: Tony Velterop

Chanters Carnival Classics car show to go ahead in Ottery St Mary

Vehicles on display at Chanters Carnival Classics last year. This year's event will be run under covid-19 restrictions, which will limit the number of entries Picture: Ottery Carnival Committee

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Superb’ new Visit Sidmouth website promotes the town to visitors

Sidmouth seafront view. Ref shs 08-16SH 6031. Picture: Simon Horn

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Glass splash wall on Sidmouth seafront would need CCTV and vandalism deterrents

Contractors removing the panel of Sidmouth seafront in May. Picture: East Devon District Council

‘Plume of brown dust’ photographed in another Sidmouth cliff collapse

Cliff fall at East Beach, Sidmouth, witnessed on Sunday morning (August 17). A big dust cloud covered the cliffs. Picture: Tony Velterop

Chanters Carnival Classics car show to go ahead in Ottery St Mary

Vehicles on display at Chanters Carnival Classics last year. This year's event will be run under covid-19 restrictions, which will limit the number of entries Picture: Ottery Carnival Committee

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Superb’ new Visit Sidmouth website promotes the town to visitors

Sidmouth seafront view. Ref shs 08-16SH 6031. Picture: Simon Horn

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Otters boss left ‘shocked’ by DEFL’s new structure

Billy Rouse with the Morrison Bell Cup in the dressing room at Ottery St Mary after his sides 2019 final success against Sidmouth Town. Picture: BR

Vikings boss: time to start cementing first 11

The four Sidmouth Town team shirts hanging in the Manstone Lane dressing room. Now all the Vikings want - understandably - is to get back to playing. Picture: JAY THORNE

Sidmouth duo on Devon T20 duty at Bridgwater

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Exeter Chiefs Women’s side sign Spanish international duo

Rugby ball.

Pollard’s unbeaten half century sees Sidbury to yet another Devon League success

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY