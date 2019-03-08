Advanced search

Ottery boss hoping to install 'culture of commitment' as new season draws nearer

PUBLISHED: 15:42 09 August 2019

Ottery St Mary at home to Sandford. Ref shsp 14 19TI 1503. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary at home to Sandford. Ref shsp 14 19TI 1503. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Ottery St Mary manager Dave Fairweather has said he hopes to have a 'culture of commitment' ahead of life in a new division.

Speaking ahead of their final pre-season game against Topsham Town on Saturday, Fairweather said he thinks his club will fine as others struggle with player commitment when it comes to travelling to away fixtures.

He said: "I think that commitment is a issue in local football, in anything actually not just football, so players will use travel as an excuse not to commit to things.

"I think that's what managers are struggling with 'am I going to get players to travel to Braunton or Ilfracombe or wherever?' but that's down to clubs to install a culture of commitment.

"For example, if I've got a players who decide he doesn't want to travel to Ilfracombe I know a lot of other clubs, he'd be straight back in the squad next weekend. So you might have to take some short term pain to gain a long term commitment."

Fairweather also said he hopes to add more players before the league season gets underway.

He said: "Between now and the start of the season we will ideally have three new players coming in. That's to compliment what we already have and also we need competition for places. You have to have that because it brings the best out of people.

The key is that we are looking for local players. Whatever people may think, there are a lot of local players that can play step seven football

"You've got to interest local players and the community because that is the only way a club will survive.

"Don't get me wrong, the club is under no illusion that it's going to be a big challenge for us but it's one that we are looking forward to embracing.

It's great for the local community as well to have a step seven club back in Ottery and we're only looking to go one way."

Ahead of the weekend clash against Topsham, Fairweather said: "It's a pre-season game so it's all about putting into practice what we've been working on the training pitch into a game situation. It's been good to see some new faces which always helps."

The game is part of a double header as Ottery's development squad plays on the same day. The first team game kicks off at 12pm before the development squad take on Bishop Blaize FC at 3pm.

