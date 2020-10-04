Ottery St Mary now four points clear after another clean sheet success

Ottery St Mary sit proudly four points clear at the top of the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West table after a 3-0 win away at Totnes & Dartington.

A second successive clean sheet was kept by Jacob O’Callaghan who ended the first month of the campaign as the Smith’s Wines September Ottery St Mary Player of the Month award winner.

In what were certainly testing conditions in South Devon, the Otters made a slow start, but they did still manage to create a couple of excellent chances – both spurned by the ‘in-form’ strike partnership of Liam Carey and Pete Grover.

Totnes defended in depth and also had a threat with a couple of slick counter-attacks.

Indeed, they were a whisker away from scoring themselves, first when a shot hit the frame of the goal and then they forced glovesman O’Callaghan into two good stops. Ottery got back on the front foot and continued to control the game, but failed to turn their pressure into goals and went in at half-time with the contest still seeking its first goal.

After the break there was a similar pattern of play with Ottery the dominant force and Totnes, defending manfully, looking a threat on the break!

For the Otters, Carey, Grover, Dan Gill and Luka Nickles all went close, but the home glovesman was their equal each time.

The deadlock was finally broken when Charlie Cox rose highest in a busy area to plant a firm header from a Ben Lawrence cross into the back of the home net.

The lead was doubled when Grover found striker partner Carey, who jinxed his way past a defender before drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

The third goal saw the assist down to player-boss Billy Rouse who had joined the action from the bench and, when he whipped a teasing delivery into the area, it was spilled by the home glovesman and fell invitingly to the feet of Lorin Newcombe who gleefully knocked it home to complete the scoring.