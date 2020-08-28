Advanced search

Friendlies come thick and fast for the Otters as season approaches

PUBLISHED: 10:50 28 August 2020

Action from the Ottery St Mary Development XI 3-2 win at Bradninch. Picture: MATT FLETCHER

Action from the Ottery St Mary Development XI 3-2 win at Bradninch. Picture: MATT FLETCHER

Archant

Ottery St Mary are gearing up for their new Devon Football League season with a run of pre-season fixtures.

Action from the Ottery St Mary Development XI 3-2 win at Bradninch. Picture: MATT FLETCHERAction from the Ottery St Mary Development XI 3-2 win at Bradninch. Picture: MATT FLETCHER

The Otters have played three friendlies in a week starting with a 6-3 win at Liverton last Thursday (August 20).

Goals from Ashley Small, Danny Pym, Matt Webb, Charlie Cox and a brace from Ryan Burrows secured the win.

Manager Billy Rouse said: “We dominated the game but credit to Liverton who scored an absolute worldie from just inside our half which shocked us a bit and we let them back into the game.

“However, we weathered the storm and then ran out worthy winners.”

Action from the Ottery St Mary pre-season game at Axminster Town that ended 0-0. Picture SARAH MCCABEAction from the Ottery St Mary pre-season game at Axminster Town that ended 0-0. Picture SARAH MCCABE

Following the win, they then travelled to Elmore Reserves on Saturday (August 22) and again secured a high-scoring victory of 4-1.

Ashley Small was the star man having scored a hat-trick whilst Jack Hobday scored the other.

On Wednesday Small continued his rich vein of scoring form with a brace in a 3-1 win at Joma Devon & Exeter League Premier Division outfit Colyton.

With the first day of the new season now rapidly approaching on September 5, tomorrow (August 29) sees the Otters play their last pre-season fixture when they host Alphington.

Speaking of the challenge of coming to grips with a new league, Rouse said: “I’m new to this league but the football circle is small and it’s nice to know a couple of people down in the South Devon area that know that league.

“However, it’ll be more a case of asserting ourselves on the game and trying to be the dominant force whilst highlighting and adapting to any threats or tactics the other teams have.”

Both the development team and the reserves have also been in action with two games each.

The development team were 3-2 winners against Bradninch Reserves thanks to goals from Ben Rushton, Jaimie Jeffries and Dan Welch. They then fell to a 3-1 defeat on Tuesday (August 25) at Cullompton Rangers Reserves.

The reserves drew 0-0 against Paignton Villla followed by a 6-0 win over Teignmouth.

Ottery St Mary’s first team start their 2020/21 Devon Football League South and West Division campaign on Saturday, September 5 when they travel to Kingsteignton Athletic.

Their first home game of the season will come four days later when they host Watcombe Wanderers on Tuesday, September 9 at 7.30pm.

The Otters face a busy start to the new season with seven games in the opening 25 days.

They follow that first home game, the midweek meeting with Watcombe Wanderers with two more home games, entertaining first Walden Athletic (Sep 12) and then Okehampton Argyle (Sep 16). They then travel to Bere Alston (Sep 19) before hosting PAFC FITC Development (Sept 26) and they finish the month with a visit to Kingsteignton (Sep 30).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Remember these? Get transported back to childhood at Sidmouth’s new toy museum

The collection began in 1959, with a bright-red Austin pedal car, which can still be seen on display today. Picture: James Gregory

Husband of cornea donor hopes her gift will inspire others

Marilyn Thomas, right, with Wendy Eagles at the Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock

The Donkey Sanctuary defends decision to remain closed

Poitou donkeys. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Covid-19 spike in Devon down to returning holidaymakers

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Remember these? Get transported back to childhood at Sidmouth’s new toy museum

The collection began in 1959, with a bright-red Austin pedal car, which can still be seen on display today. Picture: James Gregory

Husband of cornea donor hopes her gift will inspire others

Marilyn Thomas, right, with Wendy Eagles at the Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock

The Donkey Sanctuary defends decision to remain closed

Poitou donkeys. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Covid-19 spike in Devon down to returning holidaymakers

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Jenkins bags a hat-trick as Vikings net seven in pre-season win

Sidmouth Town at home to Brixham. Ref shsp 07 20TI 8010. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Bowls Club all set for two fun days and a socially distanced picnic

Enjoying the fun of a Bank Holiday event at Sidmouth Bowls Club. Picture SBC

Friendlies come thick and fast for the Otters as season approaches

Action from the Ottery St Mary Development XI 3-2 win at Bradninch. Picture: MATT FLETCHER

Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings to run two Under-7 sides in the coming season

The Sidmouth Junior Vikings Induction Day. Picture: James Patmore

Sidmouth’s Zac Bess to skipper Devon in Sunday’s game at the Fortfield

Sidmouth Cricket Club at The Fortfield