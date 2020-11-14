Advanced search

Stunning Start for the Otters

PUBLISHED: 09:05 14 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:05 14 November 2020

Action from the Ottery St Mary pre-season meeting with Axminster Town. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

The first two months of the Devon Football League could hardly have gone better for Ottery St Mary, as they enter lockdown proudly sitting top of the South & West Division.

After a positive pre-season, the Otters laid down an impresive marker by trouncing Kingsteignton Athletic 5-1 on the opening weekend. It was a great result against a side dominating the division when the first lockdown came into force.

The fabulous form continued with a 6-1 defeat of Watcombe Wanderers under the floodlights at Washbrook Meadow. Ashley Small grabbed a brace and there were further goals from Jordan Burrows, Liam Carey, Dan Gill and Connor Swingler. It was certainly no fluke, as proven by an 8-1 demolition of Waldon Athletic in the next outing and Torbay clubs left thoroughly haunted by a trip to this corner of East Devon.

The Otters dropped their first points of the campaign in a 1-1 draw with Okehampton Argyle, another side enjoying an inspired start to the season. If that was considered a possible break in momentum, Billy Rouse’s team was quickly back on the bike, winning 3-0 at Bere Alston with a brace from Peter Grover and a Ryan Burrows’ strike.

Ottery then showed they can still win when not finding their top form, battling past Plymouth Argyle Development with a 2-1 victory. The normal rhythm returned with a 4-0 win in the return fixture with Kingsteignton. Grover scored in the opening minute and the lead was doubled by Teirnan West notching from close-range. Daniel Gills and Grover completed the win.

Totnes & Dartington were swept aside with a 3-0 triumph and another clean sheet for the impressive Jacob O’Callaghan, as the Otters stretched to a four-point lead at the top. Grover bagged another brace in the 3-0 win over Paignton Villa and Lakeside Athletic were next on the menu, easily defeated in a 5-0 success. Ottery ended their superb sequence with a 2-1 victory at Roselands and will resume with a four-point lead over Buckland Athletic Reserves, the only side boasting a 100% record in the division.

