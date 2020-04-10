Ottery St Mary see off Sidmouth Town / Tipton in cracking comeback / Beer sunk again - East Devon Virtual League latest

East Devon Virtual Football League matchday four results and the latest tables across the three divisions.

Sidmouth Town were beaten 3-1 on their visit to neighbours Ottery St Mary on matchday four of the East Devon Virtual League season. The Otters, who were without a win before the game, led 2-0 at the break. The Vikings got one back in the second half before conceding a third and they have now lost three of their opening four games. Beer Albion are still looking for their first point of the season after they were beaten for the fourth outing in a row, going down 4-2 at Honiton Town. The other top flight games saw a change at the top of the table with Axminster Town displacing previous leaders Exmouth Town after being them 3-0 at Tiger Way while honours ended even at Feniton where Budleigh Salterton banked a point from a 1-1 draw.

There is also a change at the top of Division One with previous leaders Upottery being held 3-3 at Cranbrook – that’s a second point for the home side, but they remain bottom of the table. East Budleigh are the new table-toppers after they defeated Seaton Town 2-0 at home. There was a thrilling game at Otterton where the home side led 2-0 at the break, but Tipton then struck three times in the second half to take the points with a 3-2 score line. The other second tier game saw Lympstone record a 3-1 win at Exmouth Spartans.

In Division Two, Millwey Rise continue to lead the way and they now sport a record of played four and won four after a 3-1 win at Dunkeswell Rovers. Colyton remain unbeaten also after they were 3-1 winners at farway United and Exmouth Rovers, who trailed 2-0 at half-time against home side Awliscombe, hit ba in the second half tio take the honours with a 3-2 score line. The final game in Division Two was at Offwell where Axmouth United went through a fourth straight game without a win, beaten 2-1.

PREMIER DIVISION

Axminster Town 3, Exmouth Town 0; Feniton 1, Budleigh Salterton 1; Ottery St Mary 3, Sidmouth Town 1; Honiton Town 4-2 Beer Albion 2

DIVISION ONE

Exmouth Spartans 1, Lympstone 3; East Budleigh 2, Seaton Town 0; Cranbrook 3, Upottery 3; Otterton 2, Tipton 3

DIVISION TWO

Farway United, Colyton 3; Offwell 2, Axmouth United 1; Dunkeswell Rovers 1, Millwey Rise 3; Awliscombe 2, Exmouth Rovers 3

PREMIER DIVISION

P Pts

Axminster Town 4 10 Form DWWW

Exmouth Town 4 9 Form WWWL

Feniton 4 7 Form WWLD

Honiton Town 4 7 Form WLDW

Ottery St Mary 4 5 Form DLDW

Budleigh Salterton 4 4 Form LLWD

Sidmouth Town 4 3 Form LWLL

Beer Albion 4 0 Form LLLL

DIVISION ONE P Pts

East Budleigh 4 9 Form LWWW

Upottery 4 8 Form WWDD

Tipton 4 7 Form LDWW

Lympstone 4 6 Form LWLW

Otterton 4 4 Form DWLL

Exmouth Spartans 4 3 Form DDDL

Seaton 4 3 Form DDDL

Cranbroook 4 2 Form DLLD

DIVISION TWO P Pts

Milley Rise 4 12 Form WWWW

Colyton 4 10 Form DWWW

Awliscombe 4 6 Form WWLL

Dunkeswell 4 3 Form WLLL

Exmouth Rovers 4 6 Form LWLW

Offwell Rangers 4 6 Form LLWW

Farway United 4 3 Form LLWL

Axmouth United 4 1 Form LDLL

Matchday five results will be published here on Sunday (April 13)