Advanced search

Ottery St Mary Under-10s – a review of a season of enjoyment and development

PUBLISHED: 10:20 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:20 09 April 2020

The Ottery St Mary Under-10s. Picture; OSMFC

The Ottery St Mary Under-10s. Picture; OSMFC

Archant

Ottery St Mary Under-10s are, like all youth teams and indeed senior teams, lamenting the cutting short of the 2019/20 football season owing to the Coronavirus crisis.

However, the young Otters can look back on the part of the season that they did manage to play through, with a great deal of satisfaction and their continued development bodes well for the future of the club.

Things got underway for the team in early Autumn, when they made a trip across to our neighbours at Feniton.

The young Otters played with genuine passion and no small level of ability and while the result did not go their way, they had hit the ground running in terms of the season.

Under-10s head coach David Goldthorpe says: “Over the year we have rotated playing time to give the youngsters equal time on the pitch. The players have trained with real enthusiasm and played with both spirit and determination whenever we could get games played. It was a frustrating season for us all with the rain that left so many games having to be postponed.

When we did play, we won some, lost some and drew a few, but what shone brightly through was that the young players were all enjoying what they did- training and playing, always with big smiles on their faces. What’s more there was very genuine mutual respect shown with regards to opposition teams. Yes, it’s been an absolute pleasure for myself, together with fellow coaches, Martin and Phil and I am so looking forward to next year when we continue to guide this young Ottery team through the football age groups.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

East Devon is closed – stark warning to tourists ahead of Easter bank holiday

East Devon District Council has warned tourists not to travel to East Devon this Easter Picture: Getty Images/Terry Ife

Cliff fall blocks beach between Branscombe and Sidmouth

Cliff fall near Weston Mouth Picture: Paul Newman

Sidmouth boy Edward draws on his talents to support Sid Valley food bank

Edward Roles. Picture: Amy Roles

Old Alma Bridge sealed off after unprecedented amounts of cliff falls

The old Alma Bridge has been closed. Picture: LDRS

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

East Devon is closed – stark warning to tourists ahead of Easter bank holiday

East Devon District Council has warned tourists not to travel to East Devon this Easter Picture: Getty Images/Terry Ife

Cliff fall blocks beach between Branscombe and Sidmouth

Cliff fall near Weston Mouth Picture: Paul Newman

Sidmouth boy Edward draws on his talents to support Sid Valley food bank

Edward Roles. Picture: Amy Roles

Old Alma Bridge sealed off after unprecedented amounts of cliff falls

The old Alma Bridge has been closed. Picture: LDRS

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery St Mary Under-10s – a review of a season of enjoyment and development

The Ottery St Mary Under-10s. Picture; OSMFC

Sidmouth Chiefs - a review of a season that ended as one of ‘significant success’

Sidmouth RFC at the start of the 2019/20 season. Back Row: John Dunn, Mark Unsworth, Asa Unsworth, Cameron Grainger, Ethan Mead, Tom Butler, Neil Barratt. Middle Row: Nicola Bennett (Physio), Bo Vanstone, Jack Yeandle, Ed Polley, James Perchard-Richards, Luke Bess, Sam Cavin, George Locke, Chris Higgs, Johnny Hamill, Rabbie Hansford, Matt Ewings, Phil Dollman, Lee Sowden. Front Row: Ollie Derryman, Jed Reid, Dan Retter, Tom Hodge, James Powell, Ollie Pyne (c), Tom Seward, Asipeli Vea, Harry Chesterton, Haydon Down, John Pares. Picture; SRFC

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Stay away: Devon closed during coronavirus lockdown says county council

Holidaymakers and second home owners have been urged to stay away from Devon during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Roy Hughes

Sidmouth Town, Ottery St Mary and Beer Albion all beaten on matchday three of the East Devon Virtual League campaign

Football on pitch
Drive 24