Ottery St Mary Under-13 celebrate their super season

Ottery St Mary Under-13s who had a superb 2018/19 seaosn. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER Archant

Ottery Under-13s brought the curtain down on their first season in Division One of the Exeter and District Youth League with an awards presentation to honour the team's achievements.

The Otters finished the season in fourth position in the league and also won the League Cup, losing just four games throughout the whole campaign!

A packed clubhouse heard team manager Addy Carpenter praise the whole team and their efforts in a highly successful campaign in the top flight. All squad members received a trophy to mark the occasion.

In terms of the individual playing awards, the Manager's Player of the Season award went to Finn Upsher, who netted 31 goals in a superb campaign for the young hitman. Upsher also received the inaugural Golden Boot Award.

The coveted 'Players' Player of the Year award went to team skipper Fin Lashbrook and central defender Rowan Hewitt was chosen as the winner of the Supporters and Parents Player of the Year award.

Goalkeeper Jack Hembrow was outstanding all season for the Otters and his contribution to the case was recognised with the Clubman award.

There was special mention for Sam and Shannon Blackmore for their work behind the scenes on match days and assistant manager Mark Gleeson was given the President's Cup for everything that he does for the team and the club.