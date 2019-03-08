Advanced search

Ottery St Mary Under-13s set for Cup final action at Tiverton on Saturday

PUBLISHED: 14:00 03 May 2019

Ottery St Mary Under-13s who contest the Exeter and District Youth League cup final on Saturday at the Ladysmead home of Southern League side Tiverton Town. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Ottery St Mary Under-13s who contest the Exeter and District Youth League cup final on Saturday at the Ladysmead home of Southern League side Tiverton Town. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Ottery Under-13s travel to Tiverton on Saturday for the final of the Exeter and District Youth League Cup.

Addy Carpenter's side take on Exeter Panthers at Tiverton Town's Ladysmead ground, with kick-off set for 11am.

Interest in the Final is high and the Otters are planning to take a number of supporters to the game. Anyone wishing to cheer on the boys is welcome to attend.

The run to the final has seen the Otters beat Exeter Pink Panthers, local rivals Sidmouth Warriors, South Moulton and, last but not least, West Exe 2-0 in the semi-finals.

The team have hit the back of the net 22 times in the process, with leading scorer Finn Upsher bagging seven and Freddie Clarke four.

Ottery, who were promoted to Division One last season, currently stand fourth in the league with one match to go.

