Ottery St Mary U14s sit top of the league for the first time after win over Crediton

PUBLISHED: 11:52 16 January 2020

Finn Upsher in action against Crediton. Picture: Stephen Upsher

Ottery U14s climbed to the top of Division One of the Exeter & District Youth League for the first time in the team's history following an 8-1 win against Crediton Youth, writes Stephen Upsher.

The Otters remain undefeated in the league this season and have racked up 29 goals in their last three matches.

With just a minute on the clock, Finn Upsher played in George Durham, whose shot was well saved by the Crediton keeper.

Ottery opened their account four minutes later when Durham fired home after good work from Jake Johnson, but the home side were not having it all their own way as Ottery glovesman Jack Hembrow was soon called into action at the opposite end of the pitch.

On 11 minutes, a shot from Upsher proved too hot to handle and Jake Blackmore tucked in the rebound.

Soon after, Ottery extended their lead when a flowing move saw Jack Carpenter feed Johnson on the wing and after running 30 yards the strong midfielder fired past the advancing keeper for 3-0.

Upsher was giving the Crediton defence a torrid time and the pressure paid off on 29 minutes as Blackmore scored his second of the game. Seb Copp sent the home side into the interval with a 5-0 lead after firing home from 25 yards.

The second half saw Fin Giles, Alfie Gibbins and Freddie Clarke introduced into the action and despite Ottery chances it was Crediton who scored first. The away side could have scored a second but for a great goal-line clearance from Johnson, helping out at the back. Copp went close with a header and Tom Bennett saw his effort saved by the keeper, before Copp made it 6-1 after good work from Blackmore.

Johnson then scored the goal of the game, picking up the ball on the edge of the penalty area and running past two defenders and rifling home an unstoppable shot for his 12th of the campaign.

Upsher made it 8-1, beating three defenders and firing in from a tight angle for his 12th of the season. Assistant manager Mark Gleeson praised his team and singled out skipper Finn Lashbrook as Man of the Match for his work in defence. Next up for Ottery is a home match against Moors Youth on Saturday.

