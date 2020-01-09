Advanced search

Ottery St Mary Under-9s net super sponsorship to become first Ottery team to get the new club kit

PUBLISHED: 13:30 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:30 09 January 2020

The Ottery St Mary Under-9s.Picture: OSMFC

Ottery St Mary Under-9s have received a generous sponsorship from a local business that has seen the team presented with a smart new kit.

The kit is in fact one that is going to be eventually rolled out throughout the club. The sponsorship comes from Callum Hill and his business partner Ross Jeffcoate who run South West Pumping and South West Concrete. The Ottery Under-9s are coached by Louise Snow, who also plays for the Ottery ladies team, and Chris Williams, who plays for the club's senior men's team.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Callum Hill said: "The main reason I chose to set up this sponsorship is because I have always loved my sport and this opportunity came up for me to get on board with the club and, in particular, help this young team out.

"I played rugby my whole life and have always appreciated any sponsorship my teams received so we were kitted out properly.

"It's also a opportunity for my businesses to get our names out there especially into the local community."

Ottery club chairman Mikey Ringer said: "Sponsorships like this are the very life blood of our teams and we are so grateful to Callum and Ross for this sponsorship.

"The Under-9 age group has an astonishing 21 youngsters registered and we are able to field two teams as a result of such healthy numbers.

"As a club we are very keen to have a single 'identity' and having one kit that runs through the age groups and team sis a big step forward to that end."

He continued: "I am so keen to see the senior players mentoring the younger players, acting as excellent role models for the younger players who will, hopefully, eventually play their football in our senior teams."

With specific regard to the kit, the Ottery chairman added: "The new kit itself has a many features. The club otter is faded into the design and also the kit also carries the charity crest of Hospiscare on one sleeve and Devon FA Respect on the other, showing the commitment not only to the charity we hold close to our hearts but also having the respect clearly shown as we install into our players from day one of their involvement with our club."

