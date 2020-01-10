Ottery St Mary hit five to open 2020 with first away league win of the season

Ottery 2nds at home to Bow 2nds. Ref shsp 50 19TI 6003. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Ottery St Mary made it two wins in their last three games as they beat Waldon Athletic 5-2 in the Devon Football League South and West Division.

The away win was also the first of the campaign for the Otters and was powered by a hat-trick from Connor Swingler, who was making his return to the club having come through the Ottery youth set-up.

Tristan Courtney netted a brace to complete the visitors' scoring. The five goals were the most Ottery have scored in a single game all season, beating their previous record of three against Plymstock United.

The hosts took the lead in the first period but the Otters hit back straight from kick off through a penalty. The hosts retook the lead before the interval but four second-half goals confirmed the Otters' win.

Manager Dave Fairweather said: "It was really good for us. The first away win and it continues the improved form.

"We didn't play particularly well in the first half; we were second best. In the second half, we looked a completely different side, controlled the game and deservedly won.

"We've had a few new faces, which is what we've been looking for.

"The main thing is we can't be complacent because it could soon change again. We've got to keep working hard, keep improving."

The result sees Ottery move into 14th place, ahead of 15th placed Lakeside Athletic on goal difference.

The table is not a true reflection though as only Tavistock Association Seconds have played fewer matches than Ottery's 12 and if the Washbrook Meadows side were to win their games in hand, they would leapfrog Plymsotck United and Bere Alston United into 11th place.

Next up for Ottery is a rematch of the Waldon match-up with the Otters playing host this time.

Fairweather said Waldon would need no 'extra motivation'. He said: "We just want to keep our good run going and if we're able to get the win, that will be three home wins on the trot for us, which will be excellent."

"It's going to be a challenging game so we've got to make sure we're right on it."

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, January 11, at Washbrook Meadows.