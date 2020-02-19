Ottery set to resume league action against Watcombe Wanderers but wet weather could further cause disruption

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7538. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Ottery set to resume league action against Watcombe Wanderers but wet weather could further cause disruption

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ottery St Mary manager Mikey Ringer has said it is 'tough and go' on whether this weekend's Devon Football League South and West match against Watcombe Wanderers will go ahead.

He said: "One thing with all this rain and wind is that the grass is green for this time of year, yet it is rather wet underneath.

"We are working hard to get the games on, the main actual sticking point is to be able to actually get paint down when the grass is wet and stay down."

After Storm Dennis caused chaos to the football calendar last weekend, the Ottery players have been without a game for a fornight. Ringer said: "It's been a long two weeks, we have kept their spirits high after being a little disappointed by not getting the full three points last time out against second in the league.

"Last week's game against Roselands would have been the perfect tonic bearing in mind their recent form but as they say anything could happen.

"They have been training hard even in the rain and wind and not on an ideal surface as you can't replicate grass on astro but the returning players' fitness is getting stronger and stronger each week."

If the game does go ahead it will see the Otters up against the side sixth in the division, nine places above Ottery. On the match-up, Ringer said: "We are without a few key players this Saturday through personal commitments, injuries and suspensions.

"However we have worked hard to add to the squad with players that we have faith in or see something in them, too may clubs just go for the established but we look deeper than that and give players the chance and look at past experience.

"Fingers crossed we can get people added in time for Saturday.

"Watcombe Wanderers are in a stage of six straight defeats, and have they played on a pitch our size before so we shall see.

"We have done our homework and now it's time to sit the exam."

Ottery set to resume league action against Watcombe Wanderers but wet weather could further cause disruption

Ottery St Mary manager Mikey Ringer has said it is 'tough and go' on whether this weekend's Devon Football League South and West match against Watcombe Wanderers will go ahead.

He said: "One thing with all this rain and wind is that the grass is green for this time of year, yet it is rather wet underneath.

"We are working hard to get the games on, the main actual sticking point is to be able to actually get paint down when the grass is wet and stay down."

After Storm Dennis caused chaos to the football calendar last weekend, the Ottery players have been without a game for a fornight. Ringer said: "It's been a long two weeks, we have kept their spirits high after being a little disappointed by not getting the full three points last time out against second in the league.

"Last week's game against Roselands would have been the perfect tonic bearing in mind their recent form but as they say anything could happen.

"They have been training hard even in the rain and wind and not on an ideal surface as you can't replicate grass on astro but the returning players' fitness is getting stronger and stronger each week."

If the game does go ahead it will see the Otters up against the side sixth in the division, nine places above Ottery. On the match-up, Ringer said: "We are without a few key players this Saturday through personal commitments, injuries and suspensions.

"However we have worked hard to add to the squad with players that we have faith in or see something in them, too may clubs just go for the established but we look deeper than that and give players the chance and look at past experience.

"Fingers crossed we can get people added in time for Saturday.

"Watcombe Wanderers are in a stage of six straight defeats, and have they played on a pitch our size before so we shall see.

"We have done our homework and now it's time to sit the exam."

The game kicks off at 3pm at Washbrook Meadows.

The game kicks off at 3pm at Washbrook Meadows.