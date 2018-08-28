Ottery St Mary youth teams face busy Saturday

Goal! Archant

There’s plenty of action for the Ottery youth teams this Saturday morning with five teams playing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Under-14s make the trip into Exeter to meet Spitfires at Wonford where the action gets underway at 10.30am.

The Under-11s also meet Exeter opposition, but they have home advantage for their game against Exeter Arrows (10.30am). Both the Ottery Under-12 teams are in action with the Ottery Flames playing at Bickleigh (11am) while the Sparks are in East Devon derby action with a game at Axminster (10.30am).

Last, but certainly not least, the Ottery Wasps Under-9s are at Heavitree where their game gets underway at 10.30am.