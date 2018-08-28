Advanced search

Ottery St Mary youth teams face busy Saturday

PUBLISHED: 12:24 18 January 2019

There’s plenty of action for the Ottery youth teams this Saturday morning with five teams playing.

The Under-14s make the trip into Exeter to meet Spitfires at Wonford where the action gets underway at 10.30am.

The Under-11s also meet Exeter opposition, but they have home advantage for their game against Exeter Arrows (10.30am). Both the Ottery Under-12 teams are in action with the Ottery Flames playing at Bickleigh (11am) while the Sparks are in East Devon derby action with a game at Axminster (10.30am).

Last, but certainly not least, the Ottery Wasps Under-9s are at Heavitree where their game gets underway at 10.30am.

