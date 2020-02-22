Ottery suffer heavy home defeat / Town Reserves lose away but Sidmouth RFC claim another away success - Saturday's sporting round-up

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Ottery St Mary were hit for five at home to Watcombe Wanderers while Sidmouth Town Reserves lost to Colyton on an artificial surface but there was a wonderful away success for Sidmouth RFC at Newton Abbot

Sidmouth Town's South West Peninsula League Premier Division East at Elburton Villa was called off as was Honiton Town's game at Ivybridge in the same division but there was a game for Axminster Town and they recorded the result of the day in the Premier Division East as they inflicted a rare defeat on title chasing Brixham, defeating the Fishermen 1-0 at Tiger Way.

Ottery St Mary's search for a home win will head into a third month after they went down 5-0 at Washbrook Meadow at the hands of Watcombe Wanderers. The last time the Otters won in front of their own fans was back on was back on November 30 when they beat Plymstock United 3-1. Since then they have played five home games, losing 3-2 ro Waldon Athletic, sharing four goals with Bere Alston United, losing 2-0 to Buckland Ahtletic, drawing 3-3 with Kingsteignton and now gooing down to a nap hand defeat to Watcombe.

In other East Devon football - Exmouth Town are up to third in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division table after a 2-0 home win over Wellington (see more now at www.exmouthjournal.co.uk)

Town are back in action this Wednesday night when they travel to Bet Victor Southern League Willand Rovers for a Devon St Lukes Bowl quarter-final tie.

In terms of the other local football on the final Saturday of February, both Budleigh Salterton (at Witheridge) and Exmouth Town Reserves (at Alphington) had their Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League matches called off.

In the Macron League Premier Division three of the four games that beat the weather involved East Devon teams. Colyton met Sidmouth Town Reserves in a contest that was switched to the all-weather surface at Axminster where they beat the Vikings second string 3-0. Feniton claimed a 2-0 home win over Exeter University and Seaton Town claimed a 'huge' win, enjoying a 4-3 success at fellow strugglers Kentisbeare. The other topflight game played was a top-of-the-table clash at Okehampton where the home side edged out Bampton 4-3.

In Division Two there was also plenty of East Devon interest. Beer Albion Reserves were the section's top scores as they beat Newton St Cyres 7-1 at Furzebrake. East Budleigh were edged out in a close encounter at home to a Halwill side that took the points with a 2-1 win while Honiton Town and Tedburn St Mary shared six goals at Mountbatten Park and Otterton won 4-1 at home to Uplowman Athletic.

Exmouth Spartans suffered a blow to the Division Three title hopes as they suffered only a fourth defeat of the league campaign and slipped a place to third after a 4-3 home loss to University Fifths.

In Division Four there was a superb 1-0 home success for Cranbrook over table-topping Central - a result that means Cranbrook are now nione points behind the only side to sit above them - Central - who have played six more games! There was an East Devon derby in the Bill Slee Cup with Milley Rise eventually putting out Feniton Reserves in a penalty shoot-out (3-2) after the sides ended all square at 1-1.

There was East Devon involvement in both the Division Five games thatg beat the weather with Awliscombe drawing 1-1 at home to Broadclyst and East Budleigh Reserves won 1-0 on their visit to Exeter United.

In Division Seven, Lympstone Reserves wenty down 7-1 at Devon Yeoman

In Division Eight there was a 5-1 home defeat for Exmouth Town thirds, but Ottery St Mary thirds were 5-2 winners on their visit tio Kenn Valley United.

RUGBY

Sidmouth banked a bonus points away success with a 31-3 win on their South West One West visit to Newton Abbot while Withycombe claimed yet another Devon One win and, as their fixture at Tamar Saracens was a 'double-header' with the teams also contesting a Devon Junior Cup semi-final berth and the 26-7 win means that Withy now have that cup final place in the bag and it will take a monumental loss of form for them not to now go on and win the league.

Honiton did their Tribute Western Counties survival hopes the world of good when they defeated Cullompton 15-8 at Allhallows.