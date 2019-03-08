Advanced search

Ottery to face Plymouth Argyle Development team as next season's opponents are revealed

PUBLISHED: 14:18 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:18 13 June 2019

Action from the Ottery St Mary versus Otterton Macron League Division Three match.

Action from the Ottery St Mary versus Otterton Macron League Division Three match.

Ottery St Mary's future opponents have been revealed as confirmation they will play in the South and West Division of the new Devon Step 7 League.

The division includes the likes of Plymouth Argyle Development who help produce players for the first team of the League Two club.

The manager structure for the club has also been confirmed with Dave Fairweather staying on as first team manager, assisted by Mathew Preece while Matt Daly will take over the development squad.

Ottery's 19/20 opponents in full:

Bere Alston

Buckland Athletic Reserves

Kingsteignton Athletic

Lakeside

Newton Abbot Spurs Reserves

Plymouth Argyle Development

Paignton Saints

Paignton Villa

Plympton Athletic

Plymstock United

Roselands

Tavistock Reserves

Totnes and Dartington

Waldon Athletic

Watcombe Wanderers

