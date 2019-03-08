Ottery to face Plymouth Argyle Development team as next season's opponents are revealed
PUBLISHED: 14:18 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:18 13 June 2019
Ottery St Mary's future opponents have been revealed as confirmation they will play in the South and West Division of the new Devon Step 7 League.
The division includes the likes of Plymouth Argyle Development who help produce players for the first team of the League Two club.
The manager structure for the club has also been confirmed with Dave Fairweather staying on as first team manager, assisted by Mathew Preece while Matt Daly will take over the development squad.
Ottery's 19/20 opponents in full:
Bere Alston
Buckland Athletic Reserves
Kingsteignton Athletic
Lakeside
Newton Abbot Spurs Reserves
Plymouth Argyle Development
Paignton Saints
Paignton Villa
Plympton Athletic
Plymstock United
Roselands
Tavistock Reserves
Totnes and Dartington
Waldon Athletic
Watcombe Wanderers
