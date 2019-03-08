Otters open league season with defeat

Ottery St Mary Football Cluv vs Totnes and Dartington. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Ottery St Mary began life in the Devon Football League South and West Division with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Totnes and Dartington.

The Otters showed promise but were downed by three different goalscorer at Washbrook Meadows.

Effectively moving up several leagues, Ottery struggled in the opening stages as they came to terms with the step-up in quality. Totnes had been pushing for a goal within the first ten minutes but no real chances came of it.

The Otters registered their first shot of the game in the 13th minute when striker Corey Ringer picked up the ball in the box but he could only shoot over.

Just two minutes later and the visitors opened the scoring. Their number nine was released over the top of the Ottery back line and he finished past goalkeeper Andrew Braddick.

The home side responded well to going behind but the Totnes defence was standing firm.

As the game approached the half hour mark, Ringer had a chance to pull the score level. In Ottery's best move of the half, the ball was nicely worked to the number nine but he was leaning back as he took the effort on and his shot was pushed round the post.

With the game in injury time of the first half, Ottery suffered an injury to their midfielder Curtis Winchcombe. He came out worst in a 50-50 challenge and despite playing on until the half time whistle, he did not appear for the second period.

The visitors came out of the changing room with an extra intent and were rewarded in the 57th minute. Their number six was allowed too much time on the edge of the box and finished into the bottom left corner to double his side's advantage.

Totnes continued to push and look to increase their advantage, including an effort that collided with the crossbar, and the game was put past Ottery in the 74th minute.

The Totnes number 14 was played in and scored with a side-footed effort into the top left corner. The goal increased the away side's lead to three and confirmed the direction of the three points.

Next up for Ottery is a trip to Kingsteignton Athletic on Saturday, August 24.