Ottery St Mary vs Totnes and Dartington: Match preview

PUBLISHED: 11:27 16 August 2019

Action from the Grandisson Cup final between Ottery St Mary and Kentisbeare that saw the Otters beaten 3-2. Picture HANNAH LAND PHOTOGRAPHY

The league season kick starts for Ottery St Mary this weekend as they host Totnes and Dartington in the Devon Football League South and West division.

The dawn of a new era begins for Ottery as they start life in the DFL South and West division. The club have conceded it will be a challenge but one that they will relish and first up for them is Totnes and Dartington.

TEAM NEWS

Manager Dave Fairweather has kept his cards close to his chest in terms of team news but has said that he hopes to have 'one or two' more signings.

Importantly though, he wants players that will provide something the whole season and not just the first game.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

Considering this year is the first season the DFL has been running, you'll be unsurprised to learn that there has been no league meetings between the two teams.

RECENT FORM

As mentioned, this is Ottery's first league game of the season so there is widespread anticipation to see how the Otters get on in the new division. In their final pre-season game, they lost 3-1 to Topsham Town in the annual Invitational Cup.

Totnes and Dartington's season is already underway having played on Wednesday night. Unfortunately for them, they lost the opening game 2-0 against Kingsteignton Athletic.

MATCH DETAILS

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, August 17. Follow along with our live match thread at www.sidmouthherald.co.uk.

