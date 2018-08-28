Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ottery Under-13s all set for top-of-the-table clash to launch 2019

PUBLISHED: 11:32 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 03 January 2019

Ottery ST Mary Under-13s head into Saturday's meeting with Brixington Blues seeking a ninth successive victory. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Ottery ST Mary Under-13s head into Saturday's meeting with Brixington Blues seeking a ninth successive victory. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Archant

Ottery St Mary Under-13s return to action on Saturday (January 5) following the Christmas break.

The Otters, managed by Addy Carpenter, enjoyed a fabulous first half of the season, winning eight of their nine league games and also powering their way to the semi-finals of the Exeter and District Youth League Cup, and they begin the second half of their campaign with a home game against table-topping Brixington Blues.

The meeting with Blues on Saturday gives the Otters the chance to exact revenge for their only defeat of this current season, an opening 2-1 loss at the hands of Brixington Blues!

Otters boss Carpenter will be hoping to make amends at Washbrook Meadow on Saturday and make it nine straight wins for the Otters, who are enjoying their first season in the top flight after being promoted in September.

Saturday’s match against Brixington Blues at Washbrook Meadow kicks-off at 10.30am.

Most Read

Traders give thoughts on future of town’s high street

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Pensioners’ ‘sex’ shock at seafront Sidmouth attraction

Quite the exhibition: Sidmouth's glass-fronted exhibition centre

Person who went over top of Sidmouth cliff is rescued and taken to hospital

Relocating Tipton school to Ottery makes ‘step forward’ following estate discussions

The clean-up operation at Tipton St. John Primary School gets underway with the help of Sidmouth firefighters. Ref sho Tipton Clean-up 03. Picture: submitted

Record number take the plunge at Sidmouth

Sidmouth Boxing Day swim. Ref shs 52 18TI 7601. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Man recovering after fire at Kilburn hostel

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police appeal after two men stabbed by a group in Harlesden

#includeImage($article, 225)

Championship: Aston Villa 2 QPR 2

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Good Ship: Brent Council passes application to build flats above popular former live music venue, igniting fears for its future

The Blackchords play at The Good Ship, Kilburn, in 2010. The music venue shut last year. Picture: Paul Carless/Flickr/Creative Commons (licence CC BY 2.0)

New Year’s Honours: Brent health chief and hospital’s gambling addiction expert made CBE and OBE

Claire Murdoch CBE and Dr Henrietta Bowden-Jones OBE

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Hatswell’s ‘wonder’ strike in Sidmouth Town cup defeat

Ottery Under-13s all set for top-of-the-table clash to launch 2019

Ottery ST Mary Under-13s head into Saturday's meeting with Brixington Blues seeking a ninth successive victory. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Sidmouth consultant Harriet is worth weight in gold, says TV host

Slimming World Consultant Harriet Steptoe meets singer and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal. Picture: Slimming World

Six things to do in Sidmouth this weekend

Sidmouth's west beach. Ref shs 27 18TI 7048. Picture: Terry Ife

Campaign group vows to be ready if Sidford Business Park appeal is lodged

John Loudoun, Marianne Rixson, Sue Dyson and Keith Hudson gave an update on the campaign at a previous meeting. Picture: Beth Sharp
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists