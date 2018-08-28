Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ottery Under-13s are given the Blues by table-toppers

PUBLISHED: 17:08 30 January 2019

Rowan Hewitt in action for Ottery St Mary U13s during their meeting with table-topping Brixington Blues. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Rowan Hewitt in action for Ottery St Mary U13s during their meeting with table-topping Brixington Blues. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Archant

The impressive run of nine games unbeaten for Ottery St Mary Under-13s was ended as they slipped to a 5-1 home defeat at the hands of table-topping Brixington Blues.

Seb Copp in action for Ottery St Mary U13s during their meeting with table-topping Brixington Blues. Picture STEPHEN UPSHERSeb Copp in action for Ottery St Mary U13s during their meeting with table-topping Brixington Blues. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

The Otters went into the game without the service of leading scorer Finn Upsher, who had picked up an injury in midweek.

However, on the day, it was the Otters’ inability to gel as a team against a talented and clinical opposition that ultimately led to the defeat.

The Otters made a decent start and, in the early exchanges, playmaker Jake Blackmore found Ollie Milton in space in front of goal, but the striker’s effort was off target.

Play then switched to the other end where the Otters found themselves under siege from a determined Brixington.

Fin Giles in action for Ottery St Mary U13s during their meeting with table-topping Brixington Blues. Picture STEPHEN UPSHERFin Giles in action for Ottery St Mary U13s during their meeting with table-topping Brixington Blues. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Ottery glovesman Jack Hembrow made a string of fine stops, but could do nothing about a close-range effort that gave the visitors the lead.

The table-toppers then got onto the front foot and it needed some terrific tackling from Ottery Man of the Match Sam Gleeson, and defensive duo, skipper Fin Lashbrook and Tom Bennett, who worked well together, to keep the Blues at arm’s length. However, they did net a second and then a third, with goal number three coming from the penalty – the spot kick ‘harshly awarded’ after a ‘coming together’ of Ottery defender Rowan Hewitt and a Blues striker.

Just before the break, the Otters were left aghast when they were denied what seemed a ‘nailed-on’ penalty for handball, and half-time arrived with the visitors holding that 3-0 lead.

Boss Carpenter made changes for the second-half, sending Hewitt forward in search of a goal and the move paid dividends when, two minutes in, after the ball had not been cleared, Gleeson showed maturity beyond his years, calmly waiting for the ball to drop and half-volleying into the net from 20 yards!

Action from the Ottery St Mary Under-13s meeting with Brixington Blues. Picture STEPHEN UPSHERAction from the Ottery St Mary Under-13s meeting with Brixington Blues. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Minutes later the three-goal lead was restored when a cross-cum-shot looped over Hembrow’s head and into the net.

Blues added a fifth, but Ottery continued to fight with a highlight being some tenacious tackling from midfield engine Jack Carpenter and strong runs from Fin Giles and Dan Wright. Only the depth of the crossbar denied Hewitt a goal before, as play switched from end to end, glovesman Hembrow made a wonderful save to deny the visitors.

Post match, Ottery assistant boss Mark Gleeson remarked: “Today showed that if you start a game with an attitude that it can’t be won, don’t be surprised if you lose!

“However, in amongst the gloom, glimmers of sunshine shone through with positive performances from Sam Gleeson, central defender Rowan Hewitt and our new signing, Seb Copp.”

Jack Carpenter putting a tackle induring the Ottery St mary U13s meeting with table-topping Brixington Blues. Picture STEPHEN UPSHERJack Carpenter putting a tackle induring the Ottery St mary U13s meeting with table-topping Brixington Blues. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

This Saturday (February 2), the Otters entertain top six outfit West Exe.

Most Read

Ottery predator, who was caught by paedophile hunters, avoids jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Brainstorming meet-up held to pitch ideas to boost Sidmouth’s image

High Street, sidmouth. Ref shs 9252-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Apt faberg-themed poem written by Sidmouth resident

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Ace the akita cross collie needs a forever home

Hannah and Sarah from ARC with Ace the Akita Collie cross. Ref sho 04 19TI 8756. Picture: Terry Ife

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Most Read

Ottery predator, who was caught by paedophile hunters, avoids jail

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brainstorming meet-up held to pitch ideas to boost Sidmouth’s image

#includeImage($article, 225)

Apt faberg-themed poem written by Sidmouth resident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ace the akita cross collie needs a forever home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery Under-13s are given the Blues by table-toppers

Rowan Hewitt in action for Ottery St Mary U13s during their meeting with table-topping Brixington Blues. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Sidmouth bowlers in fine form on visit to Mid Devon in Tiverton

The winners of the Sidmouth Bowls Club Quiz Night (left to right) Chris and Chrissie Leedham and Rosemary and Jim Brown. Picture CAROL SMITH

Snow is falling across Devon - your guide to the next 48 hours

Snow has settled on Woodbury Common. Picture: Dan Wilkins.

Confiscated alcohol helps host of Sidmouth charities

PC Steve Lee, Sgt Andy Squires and PCSO Phil Thomas with alcohol they are donating to The Sidmouth Food Bank. Ref shs 39 18TI 2160. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Parliament has spoken’ on Brexit says East Devon MP

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists