Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Ottery Under-14s launch new league term with 10 goal success

PUBLISHED: 21:37 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:37 15 September 2019

Ottery St Mary Under-14s new signing Jake Johnson in action during the win over Crediton. Picture: STEPHEN UPSHER

Ottery St Mary Under-14s new signing Jake Johnson in action during the win over Crediton. Picture: STEPHEN UPSHER

Archant

Ottery St Mary Under-14s began a new Exeter & District Youth League campaign in emphatic style as they completed a 10-2 demolition of Crediton.

Ottery St Mary Under-14s George Durham in action during the win over Crediton. Picture: STEPHEN UPSHEROttery St Mary Under-14s George Durham in action during the win over Crediton. Picture: STEPHEN UPSHER

Addy Carpenter's free-scoring Otters scored five goals in each half and this is the perfect start to a season in which they will be looking to push on from last season's cup success and fourth placed top flight finish as an Under-13 side.

Ottery went into the match with pre-season victories over Alphington and Dawlish under their belt.

It took just 13 minutes of the match at Washbrook Meadows for the Otters to open the scoring as midfielder Jake Blackmore cut in from the right before lifting the ball up and over the advancing keeper and into the net.

Crediton hit back with a stunning strike from 25-yards that gave Ottery glovesman Jack Hembrow no chance of keeping out.

The lead was swiftly restored though with a Sam Gleeson penalty, awarded after

striker Finn Upsher was pushed over in the box. It was soon 3-1 with Ollie Milton

netting from close range after the Crediton keeper could only parry a Sebb Copp shot.

One of a number of summer signings for the Otters, midfielder Jake Johnson, who

made the move from Honiton, then scored a super goal, curling the ball home from

the edge of the box. The fifth arrived on the stroke of half-time with Gleeson rifling a

free-kick home, the set-piece awarded after another foul on Upsher.

In an excellent all-round first half, Jack Carpenter was an unsung hero in the centre of

midfield.

After the break, Blackmore scored his second, curling the ball home from an acute angle before George Durham arrowed a shot into the top corner to make it 7-1.

Milton scored his second of the game with before Upsher rounded things off with a late brace, his goals netted wither side of a second from Crediton.

Ottery coach Carpenter said: "It was an excellent all-round performance and I could not have asked for more on matchday one of the new league term.

"Skipper Fin Lashbrook was a steadying influence in defence while Will Reid and Finn Giles put in impressive performances at the back and Tom Bennett looks a threat on the overlap.

"Collectively the lads worked so hard and got their just rewards. I think this campaign promises to be an interesting one!"

This Saturday (September 21), Ottery face an Alphington side that finished one place above them last season.

Most Read

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Successful Ottery businessman remembered as ‘lovely gentleman’

Alan Hemmings. Picture: Kings Manor Care Home

Teenagers admit damage at Tipton St John Pavilion

Boarding up one of the windows at Tipton St John Sports Pavilion. Ref shs 27 19TI 7079. Picture: Terry Ife

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Homes plan for Ottery’s Salston Manor hotel site are shelved

Salston Manor. Ref sho 5084-37-14TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Successful Ottery businessman remembered as ‘lovely gentleman’

Alan Hemmings. Picture: Kings Manor Care Home

Teenagers admit damage at Tipton St John Pavilion

Boarding up one of the windows at Tipton St John Sports Pavilion. Ref shs 27 19TI 7079. Picture: Terry Ife

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Homes plan for Ottery’s Salston Manor hotel site are shelved

Salston Manor. Ref sho 5084-37-14TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery Under-14s launch new league term with 10 goal success

Ottery St Mary Under-14s new signing Jake Johnson in action during the win over Crediton. Picture: STEPHEN UPSHER

Rogers nets four times as Sidmouth Town U16s bag opening day win

Sidmouth Raiders Under-16s. Back row (left to right) Merv Salter (coach), Reuben Bennett, Matt West, Frank Long, Owen Baldwin, Joel Evans, Ethan Gribble, Miles Lewis, Yan Mercan, Freddie Dorman and Mark O Connor (coach). Front row (left to right) Joe Norris, Corey Rogers, Josh O Connor and Jamie Salter. Picture: PAUL BENNETT

Sidmouth Dodd Salver success for Penny Ashby

Golf club and ball

Honiton – a town with great community spirit

Duncan Sheridan-Shaw at The Pig at Coombe. Ref edr 31 19TI 9486. Picture: Terry Ife

Sweet cat Miss Honey needs a peaceful home

Gentle 'lap cat' Miss Honey. Picture: Mark Tolboom
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists