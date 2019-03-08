Ottery Under-14s launch new league term with 10 goal success

Ottery St Mary Under-14s new signing Jake Johnson in action during the win over Crediton.

Ottery St Mary Under-14s began a new Exeter & District Youth League campaign in emphatic style as they completed a 10-2 demolition of Crediton.

Ottery St Mary Under-14s George Durham in action during the win over Crediton. Picture: STEPHEN UPSHER Ottery St Mary Under-14s George Durham in action during the win over Crediton. Picture: STEPHEN UPSHER

Addy Carpenter's free-scoring Otters scored five goals in each half and this is the perfect start to a season in which they will be looking to push on from last season's cup success and fourth placed top flight finish as an Under-13 side.

Ottery went into the match with pre-season victories over Alphington and Dawlish under their belt.

It took just 13 minutes of the match at Washbrook Meadows for the Otters to open the scoring as midfielder Jake Blackmore cut in from the right before lifting the ball up and over the advancing keeper and into the net.

Crediton hit back with a stunning strike from 25-yards that gave Ottery glovesman Jack Hembrow no chance of keeping out.

The lead was swiftly restored though with a Sam Gleeson penalty, awarded after

striker Finn Upsher was pushed over in the box. It was soon 3-1 with Ollie Milton

netting from close range after the Crediton keeper could only parry a Sebb Copp shot.

One of a number of summer signings for the Otters, midfielder Jake Johnson, who

made the move from Honiton, then scored a super goal, curling the ball home from

the edge of the box. The fifth arrived on the stroke of half-time with Gleeson rifling a

free-kick home, the set-piece awarded after another foul on Upsher.

In an excellent all-round first half, Jack Carpenter was an unsung hero in the centre of

midfield.

After the break, Blackmore scored his second, curling the ball home from an acute angle before George Durham arrowed a shot into the top corner to make it 7-1.

Milton scored his second of the game with before Upsher rounded things off with a late brace, his goals netted wither side of a second from Crediton.

Ottery coach Carpenter said: "It was an excellent all-round performance and I could not have asked for more on matchday one of the new league term.

"Skipper Fin Lashbrook was a steadying influence in defence while Will Reid and Finn Giles put in impressive performances at the back and Tom Bennett looks a threat on the overlap.

"Collectively the lads worked so hard and got their just rewards. I think this campaign promises to be an interesting one!"

This Saturday (September 21), Ottery face an Alphington side that finished one place above them last season.