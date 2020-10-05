Ottery Under-15s punished for poor finishing

Jake Blackmore in action for Ottery U15s in the meeting with Brixington Blues. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER Archant

Ottery Under-15s were punished for poor finishing in the opening game of their new league campaign, going down 4-1 to Brixington at a wet Washbrook Meadows, writes Stephen Upsher.

Addy Carpenter’s side will need to do better if they are to contend for the top places this season.

However, they can count themselves a little unfortunate as they hit the woodwork several times and spurned a host of chances in front of goal.

Brixington made a good start, taking the lead on four minutes, taking advantage of a mix-up in the Ottery defence.

Four minutes later, Ottery could have equalised when Sam Gleeson’s in-swinging corner was tipped onto the post by the visiting keeper.

Brixington doubled their lead on 16 minutes with a crisp finish, giving the Ottery keeper no chance.

Ottery hauled themselves back into the game shortly before the break with a great individual goal from Jake Blackmore, picking the ball up wide on the left and curling in a shot from 25 yards, high above the Brixington glovesman.

Any chance of Ottery getting back into the game was quashed two minutes into the second period when Brixington made it 3-1.

Ottery tried to reduce the deficit, but the Brixington keeper was on fine form saving from Jake Johnson before a goal-bound Seb Copp effort was headed off the line by the visitors.

Tom Brown made an impressive debut for the Otters at right-back showing good vision down the flanks as Ottery tried to reduce the arrears.

With 27 minutes of the second half on the clock, Johnson hit the post with the keeper beaten, confirming that it just wasn’t to be Ottery’s day.

Eight minutes later, Brixington wrapped up the points with a fourth, tucking the ball into the net after Jack Hembrow had made a decent save.

A day to forget for the Otters who go again on Saturday (October 10) at home to title contenders Alphington.