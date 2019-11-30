Advanced search

Ottery win / Sidmouth Town beaten - Saturday football round-up

PUBLISHED: 19:19 30 November 2019

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Hayes at the double in Ottery success / Vikings edged out by Cornish visitors / Tipton beaten / Otterton exit cup - Saturday's local football round-up

Ottery St Mary made it back-to-back home wins as they secured a second Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West win of the season, beating Plymstock United 3-1 at Washbrook Meadow.

Tom Hayes score twice and Curtis Winchcombe also scored, though he did end the game early as he saw red for preventing a 'goal' from the opposition who the scored form the spot, but the 10 man Otters deservedly held on to bank three precious points.

Sidmouth Town were beaten for the 12th time in 16 South West Peninsula League Premier East outings, but only by the narrowest of margins as Torpoint Athletic were made to work mighty hard for their 2-1 win at Manstone Lane, a result that means, as November ends and December starts, the Cornish side sit top of the table.

For Town, things look bleak in as much as they remain rooted to the bottom of the table, but they way they made Torpoint work so hard for their latest win suggests there's plenty of hope left that the Vikings can mount a successful bid to avoid a bottom berth finish.

In the Macron League; Sidmouth Town Reserves went down 2-0 at Bampton and so remain bottom of the Premier Division, but Beer Albion continue their climb in the same division after a 4-0 win at Kentisbeare.

In Division One, Tipton St John were unable to build on their first win of the campaign last time out as they went down 3-1 at Newtown Reserves. In Division Two Beer Reserves went down 3-0 at home to East Budleigh. In Division Four Sidmouth Town thirds won their home meeting with Central 2-1.

Otterton Reserves took a point from their 1-1 draw at Cullompton Rangers.

Sidmouth Town fourths suffered another Division Seven defeat, beaten 3-0 at Central Reserves and, in Division Eight, the Ottery Development XI shared a 0-0 draw with hosts Exmouth Town thirds.

Away from the league action, Otterton went out of the Devon Senior Cup beaten 3-2 at Tiverton-based Wessex Park Rangers.

