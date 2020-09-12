Advanced search

Ottters top the table after another free-scoring Washbrook Meadow show

PUBLISHED: 19:28 12 September 2020

Action from the Ottery St Mary pre-season meeting with Axminster Town. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Action from the Ottery St Mary pre-season meeting with Axminster Town. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Ottery St Mary sit proudly on top of the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West after a third straight win, beating Waldon Athletic 8-1 at Washbrook Meadow.

The Otters have now played three and won three, scoring 19 goals in the three games, thought they have yet to keep a clean sheet, conceding one in each game.

Ottery are in action this coming midweek with a Wednesday night game against Okehampton Argyle who are, like the Otters, sporting a 100 per cent record so far this fledgling season.

Indeed, six teams have made perfect starts so far to the new league campaign.

