Ottters top the table after another free-scoring Washbrook Meadow show

Action from the Ottery St Mary pre-season meeting with Axminster Town. Picture: SARAH MCCABE Archant

Ottery St Mary sit proudly on top of the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West after a third straight win, beating Waldon Athletic 8-1 at Washbrook Meadow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Otters have now played three and won three, scoring 19 goals in the three games, thought they have yet to keep a clean sheet, conceding one in each game.

Ottery are in action this coming midweek with a Wednesday night game against Okehampton Argyle who are, like the Otters, sporting a 100 per cent record so far this fledgling season.

Indeed, six teams have made perfect starts so far to the new league campaign.