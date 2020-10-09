Pearce nets her first goal as Otterettes see off Shaldon Villa

Ottery St Mary ladies bagged their first win of the Devon Women’s League season as they defeated Shaldon Villa 4-1 at Washbrook Meadow.

Two goals from Jessica Jenkins and one each from Hazel Tcker and Jasmin Pearce, the latter netting her first ever goal for the club, and what a hit too – from all of 30-yards - saw the Otterettes to victory with the South Devon side netting in the final minute with a long-range strike that gave home goalkeeper Phoebe Broadhurst no chance.

Speaking after the game, Otterettes manager Andrew Braddick said: “It was a terrific all-round show from the team. Indeed, such was the level of commitment across the team that I honestly could not come up with a Player of the Match because, in my humble opinion, they all deserved a share of it!”

Braddick continued: “One thing that really does please me so much is just how this group of players are clearly listening to all that is asked of them.

“This win over Shaldon was born out of the second half show at Halwill. Up there we had a tough first half, but got the ladies in at the break asked a specific thing of them in the second half, and they delivered, and that told me everything I needed to know about their desire and passion to both play as a team and indeed, carry out instructions from the coach.

“They carried that level of performance into Sunday’s game against Shaldon and the final score is testament to the collective hard work and effort they put in.”

On Sunday (October 11) the Otterettes travel to face an Activate side that has lost all three of their matches.

The Otterettes boss says: “I have no concerns about complacency and am sure that the players will be focusses. We are looking this season at a top three finish and that is very achievable even though we are also looking at it as a season of transition and evolution as I implement some tactical changes. I’d say we are very much ‘work in progress’, not yet the finished article, but we have a squad who are all pulling in the same direction and want the same thing.”