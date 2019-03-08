Pitter nets four as Sidmouth Warriors U13s strengthen promotion bid

Sidmouth Warriors Under-13s were 4-1 winners when they travelled to Seaton Town for an Exeter and District Youth League Division Two clash.

With the two teams being full of classmates from school, it was not just league points that were on the line!

Seaton, having lost the first meeting this season, were out to restore parity, but Warriors went into the game with the confidence drawn from three successive wins that have taken them into promotion contention.

The early exchanges were even-steven, but the deadlock was broken by Jamie Pitter, who got on the end of a long goal kick from Warriors glovesman Anthony Nita before clinically passing the ball beyond the glovesman and into the net.

With Warriors passing the ball well, a second goal was not long coming and again it was Pitter who netted.

With half-time approaching, Pitter completed a first-half hat-trick as he applied a clinical finish to a slick move that was fashioned from some excellent midfield interaction between Christian Pinnock and Max Nevell.

After the break, Warriors rang the changes, but their dominance of proceedings continued. Seaton resisted well and indeed scored next with a slick counter-attack.

Boosted by the goal, the home side began to take charge and it needed a Man of the Match shift from Warriors glovesman Nita to deny them a second and, when the splendid Nita was beaten, Jake Paget was on hand to make a couple of terrific goal line clearances.

Late on, Pitter grabbed Sidmouth’s fourth, although, perhaps, had VAR been in operation then the goal may not have been given!

Young Pitter and the home goalkeeper arrived to the ball at the same time, but the match official deemed the goalkeeper did not get both hands on the ball and Pitter served up a cheeky back-heeled finish to complete the scoring.